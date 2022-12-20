'My absolute world': Girlfriend's tribute to security guard, 23, the second victim of Brixton Academy crush

20 December 2022, 06:44 | Updated: 20 December 2022, 08:32

Gaby Hutchinson's girlfriend has paid tribute to her boyfriend, killed at Brixton Academy
Gaby Hutchinson's girlfriend has paid tribute to her boyfriend, killed at Brixton Academy. Picture: Facebook/LBC

By Kit Heren

The girlfriend of the second person to die after being injured in a crush at a concert at London's Brixton Academy last week has paid tribute to "her absolute world".

Gaby Hutchinson, aged 23, died in hospital in the early hours of Monday morning after a crush when too many people turned up to a concert on Thursday evening.

His girlfriend Phoebie Turley paid tribute to him on Facebook, saying: “My absolute world. I love you with my entire heart and soul”. She added several heart emojis alongside a picture of them together.

Ms Turley also posted another photo of the couple, adding that it was a memory of the “best weekend of our little lives together.”

Gaby with his girlfriend Phoebie
Gaby with his girlfriend Phoebie. Picture: Facebook

Mr Hutchinson was a security guard for a concert by Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asake, which turned ugly when too many people turned up without tickets and tried to force their way in.

It comes after the death of mother-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, on Saturday. Another woman, aged 21, remains in hospital in a critical condition. All three victims were in the foyer of the south London building.

Gaby Hutchinson with his girlfriend Phoebie
Gaby Hutchinson with his girlfriend Phoebie. Picture: Facebook

Police chief superintendent Colin Wingrove, policing commander for Lambeth and Southwark, said: “It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday.

"I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gaby’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

The scene outside Brixton Academy
The scene outside Brixton Academy on Tuesday morning. Picture: LBC
The scene outside Brixton Academy on Tuesday morning
The scene outside Brixton Academy on Tuesday morning. Picture: LBC

Officers urged anyone with video footage of the crush to come forward, as police assess whether any criminal offences were committed.

Asake apologised to fans, adding that he was still trying to find out what had happened at the entrance to the venue.

Police cordon at Brixton's O2 Academy
Police cordon at Brixton's O2 Academy. Picture: LBC

A spokesman for the venue said in a statement: "Our heartfelt condolences are with Gaby Hutchinson's family and friends.

"We continue to be devastated by this tragic situation and are fully supporting the ongoing investigation."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I am devastated by the death of Gaby Hutchinson, the second life to be lost following the appalling events on Thursday night in Brixton.

"On behalf of all Londoners, I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

"Gaby, like Rebecca Ikumelo, had his whole life ahead of him and had every right to come home safe and well after his shift at Brixton Academy.

"My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this dreadful incident. The urgent investigation into what happened continues.

"City Hall is in close contact with the venue and authorities across London about working to ensure nothing like this happens again.

"I won’t rest until we have the answers all those impacted by the tragic Brixton incident need and deserve."

Around 3,000 people without a ticket to the gig were trying to force their way in, and the police were forced to shut down the concert just three songs in.

Gaby Hutchinson has become the second woman to die after the crush
Gaby Hutchinson has become the second woman to die after the crush. Picture: Getty

In a statement released via Instagram on Sunday afternoon, Asake said: "I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo who was in a critical condition since Thursday has sadly passed away. My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers.

"I have spoken to them and will continue to do so. I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.

"My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the Venue management and the Police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca's passing."

Read more: Singer Asake tells injured fans ‘I pray you get well soonest’ after crush at Brixton gig left three critical

Read more: Singer Asake 'devastated' after Brixton concert crush killed mother-of-two, 33

One witness who made it out without severe injuries shared her experience on Twitter, writing: “I left my house to enjoy Asake, ended up having a panic attack in the queue because of the stampede and people not acting accordingly.

"I was in literal tears, scared for my life. Worst experience of my life.”

Asake Concert started really great
Asake Concert started really great. Picture: Sean Omis/TikTok
Seun Omis said at first people thought it was a joke
Seun Omis said at first people thought it was a joke. Picture: TikTok
But the show was shut down for security reasons
But the show was shut down for security reasons. Picture: Seun Omis/ TikTok

Video footage on social media shows the chaos outside with hundreds of people pushing each other and shouting.

One woman inside at the event said: "He's been on the stage for three minutes, they've locked it off. Apparently loads of people have breached the door.

"My question is, why are you selling 3,000 tickets if not everyone can attend that would make no sense.

"They said they'd refund us but we ain't gonna get our money back, let's be real guys.

"We waited for three hours as well for him to come onto the stage for three minutes and it to be locked off."

Two people have died after the crush
Two people have died after the crush. Picture: Getty
Police investigators after the crush
Police investigators after the crush. Picture: Getty

Police called for people to come forward with any information they have on the incident.

Chief supt. Wingrove said: "We are also aware of a vast amount of footage on social media and of course this will be examined as part of the investigation along with footage from officers’ body worn video cameras.

"We are working incredibly closely with our partners and community members and would like to thank them for their support so far in the investigation. We would also like to thank people for coming forward with information.

“We have set up an online page for the submission of photos and videos. There were around 4,000 potential witnesses present at the time of this incident and we want to urge any members of the public with information to come forward.

"We need your information as we try to establish what happened as quickly as we can."

London mayor Sadiq Khan shared his condolences after the crush. He said: "I am heartbroken that this could happen to Londoners in our city and urge anyone with any information to contact the police on 101.

"I won’t rest until we have the answers their loved ones need and deserve."

Sir Lindsay Hoyle asks 'who's got the power?' as he dismisses Labour's calls for a second elected house

Commons doesn't 'need the competition' of a second elected chamber says Sir Lindsay Hoyle amid plans tabled by Labour

Mars Lander

Nasa’s Mars lander InSight falls silent after four years

Morocco Soccer WCup Homecoming

Jubilant Morocco welcomes home history-making World Cup team

The Taliban has announced it is closing universities to women

Taliban announces ban on women attending universities in Afghanistan

Jordan Iraq Conference

Middle East and Europe leaders meet to focus on security in Iraq

California Earthquake

Strong earthquake shakes parts of Northern California

Britain Boris Becker

Boris Becker returns to limelight after months in prison

Cyprus Britain Murder Trail

No plea deal for Briton on trial for killing wife in Cyprus

Eleven men who died in the Shoreham Airshow disaster were unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.

Shoreham Airshow disaster saw 11 men 'unlawfully killed' following a 'series of gross errors' coroner rules

Nigeria Germany Benin Bronzes

Germany returns Nigerian bronzes as it addresses its ‘dark colonial past’

The woman died after being attacked by a dog in her home

Pensioner, 83, killed by dog in her own home as cops arrest four men

NHS will spend £100,000 on inclusive language scheme encouraging staff to refer to breastfeeding as 'chest-feeding'

NHS to spend £100,000 on scheme encouraging staff to refer to breastfeeding as 'chest-feeding'

The incident against the Everton fan by Whiteside took place during a match at Goodison Park.

'Very drunk' Man City fan and mother-of-six spared jail after sexually assaulting male Everton supporter

Pakistan Taliban Takeover

Pakistan raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers, officials say

Russia Ukraine War

Volodymyr Zelensky visits combat zone as Vladimir Putin rallies forces

Liz Hurley has vented her frustration after she was stranded at an airport in Antigua after her flight was delayed.

Furious Liz Hurley 'stranded with no food and water' after British Airways flight delayed by technical issue

Les and Suzanne Winnister

High-flying executive gets £200,000 payout from wife's will despite beating her to death

Jeremy Clarkson's column about Meghan Markle has been heavily criticised

Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan Markle column becomes most complained about article ever

Train drivers are walking out again next month

Commuters face travel hell in New Year as most of England's train drivers vote to strike

Messi was nearly hit by an overhead line while celebrating Argentina's World Cup win

Watch: Messi narrowly avoids being knocked off World Cup celebration bus as he ducks overhead line at last moment
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky visits frontline city of Bakhmut

Argentina World Cup

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Furchner was convicted of a her role in working at the concentration camp

Ex-concentration camp secretary, 97, convicted of aiding more than 10,000 murders in Second World War
Germany Nazi Trial

German court convicts 97-year-old former Nazi camp secretary

Tory MP Bob Stewart has admitted making "a mistake" after he was caught on video telling a campaigner to "go back to Bahrain".

Tory MP Bob Stewart admits making 'mistake' after telling human rights campaigner to 'go back to Bahrain'
RCN boss Pat Cullen

Nurses 'dreading Christmas' with many 'worried about paying rent' warns union boss Pat Cullen

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The government needs to act now to save the NHS or risk being kicked out in the next election
The 'granny-drop'

'It's known as the granny drop': Paediatrician says care homes book patients into hospitals and 'refuse' to pick them up
Rishi Sunak branded 'patronising'

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'patronising' after claims that nurses' pay rise is unaffordable

mcain

Nick Ferrari astonished that 'someone who makes oven chips is deciding nurses' pay'

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Britain 'likely' to strike deals with more countries after Rwanda migrant plan ruled lawful
‘I’m done with you’ says Shelagh Fogarty after man says Jeremy Clarkson’s column on Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t violent’

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with feisty caller who believes Jeremy Clarkson's column 'wasn't violent'
Shelagh Fogarty

'Jeremy Clarkson is a circus ringmaster', caller claims

Christine Flack

Caroline Flack’s mother accuses Jeremy Clarkson of ‘firing up' dangerous hate with his comments about Meghan Markle
James O'Brien 19/12/22

Musk bought Twitter to 'say gross things without being called gross' says James O'Brien

