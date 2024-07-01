'Obsessed' security guard accused of plotting to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby 'gained sexual arousal from plans'

1 July 2024, 20:18

Gavin Plumb denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap Holly Willoughby
Gavin Plumb denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An "obsessed" security guard accused of masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby gained sexual arousal from his "real" plans, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gavin Plumb, 37, is accused of attempting to live his "ultimate fantasy" and has been described by the prosecution as someone who had an "obsession" with Ms Willoughby.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, jurors heard that his sexual motive was clear in his "appalling messages" to others online.

The prosecution told a jury that they could tell his plan was real because there is nothing "sexy or gratifying" about the "boring details" of his plot that he was outlining to potential accomplices.

Moment Gavin Plumb is arrested for plotting to kidnap Holly Willoughby

During her closing speech, Alison Morgan KC said Plumb, who used the username "Big Bear" online, went to "great lengths to suggest to other people it was not fantasy".

She said the defendant swore and said "it's really happening" when an undercover police officer sent him an image of a flight booking.

Ms Morgan told the court: "These, members of the jury, were the defendant's words when he realised that another person, who he believed to be called David Nelson, was genuinely prepared to join him in his plan to attack Holly Willoughby.

"When he believed that David Nelson had just booked a flight to travel from the US ... to join in that attack - 'it's really happening'.

"He didn't say: 'Don't do that, I was just kidding.' He didn't say: 'This is just fantasy, you haven't bought a flight have you?'

"He didn't say: 'I don't really trust you because the name on your flight booking doesn't match with your username.'"

Gavin Plumb previously appearing in court
Gavin Plumb previously appearing in court. Picture: Alamy

Ms Morgan said the "boring detail" in Plumb's online messaging is "what tells you it's real".

She told the court: "What's sexy or gratifying about boring details?"

Ms Morgan gave an example of Plumb writing: "He can't get time off until early February so when he gets them off we can get them off as well."

The prosecutor said: "What's sexually gratifying about booking dates and times off work?"

She continued: "These are boring details, they're actually really boring, but they're important as they show real planning."

Ms Morgan added: "The boring detail is what tells you it's real."

She told jurors Plumb gained "sexual arousal" from creating his "real" plans.

The prosecutor said the defendant knew why police had turned up at his flat to arrest him - describing him as a "sly individual".

Ms Morgan said: "I suggest to you that he is a prolific liar who has sought to minimise the extent of his criminality.

"What you see is a sly individual - he knows why police are there... he knows what he's got hidden away and he knows what's on his phone."

Concluding her closing speech, Ms Morgan told the jury: "There is a nasty reality to this man - Big Bear, I don't think so. Big Bear, hardly.

"He shocked even those who were prepared to fantasise with him.

"This defendant was intent on making this happen.

"He knew that it would be a far more likely or effective plan if he could recruit others to that cause - the more numbers he had the more effective it was likely to be."

The defendant, of Harlow, Essex, denies soliciting murder, incitement to rape and incitement to kidnap.

The trial continues.

