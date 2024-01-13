'Loved and loyal': Seinfeld star Peter Crombie, known for playing Crazy Joe Davola, dead at 71 after battling illness

By Jasmine Moody

Peter Crombie, known for playing Seinfield's Crazy Joe Davola, died at the age of 71 after dealing with an unknown illness, according to TMZ.

The actor passed away "quickly", his ex-wife Nadine Kijner reported, but specific cause of death is unknown, as well as other details surrounding his passing.

Ms Kijner told TMZ: “He was the kindest, most caring, giving, considerate man. He was loved by everybody, generous and never had anything bad to say about anyone.”

She announced her late ex-husband’s death on Instagram.

On her social media account, she posted four photos of her and Peter on their wedding day.

In the caption she wrote: "It is with shock and extreme sadness that I share my Ex-husband died this morning.

"Thank you for so many wonderful memories and for being such a good man. Fly free into the Un-boundless source of light, Peter.

"May you be greeted with love by your parents, and Oliver [his cat].

"So so many people loved you because you were a kind, giving, caring and creative Soul."

A friend close to the late actor, Bill Stetz, added that Peter was "a gentle and loyal friend of soft words and expressive work as an actor and a writer."

Seinfeld aired from 1989 until 1998 for nine seasons, including a total of 180 episodes. . Picture: Alamy

Peter was best known for playing Crazy Joe Davola on Seinfeld from 1992 to 1993.

The character was a psychopathic man set on terrorising character Jerry.

Such methods of terrorisation include sending threatening messages, attacking him and even dating Jerry’s close friend Elaine, who was played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Seinfeld aired from 1989 until 1998 for nine seasons, including a total of 180 episodes.

Peter also has credits in Loving, Law & Order, NYPD Blue, Picket Fences, L.A. Firefighters, Diagnosis Murder, and Get Smart. He also appeared in films such as Se7en, The Doors, Rising Sun, My Dog Skip, Natural Born Killers, and The Blob.

His final onscreen performance was in 2000, portraying the character Detective Moody in the series Walker, Texas Ranger.