Trump Rally Chants "Send Her Back" As Presidents Attacks Ilhan Omar

18 July 2019, 10:54

President Trump was cheered on by a Republican crowd as he accused a Somalian-born congresswoman of hating America.

At a rally in North Carolina Mr Trump was cheered on by the crowd in reference to his attack on Ilhan Omar. Many began chanting "Send her Back! Send her back!"

American citizen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota arrived in the United States aged eight as a refugee of war from Somalia.

She is the first Somali-American and one of the two first Muslim women to serve in Congress.

The chants echoed the "Lock her Up" chant, which some Trump supporters used against Hillary Clinton in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

The crowd supports Trump&squot;s attack on Ilhan Omar by chanting "send her back"
The crowd supports Trump's attack on Ilhan Omar by chanting "send her back". Picture: PA

The rally was a continuation of Mr Trump's attacks on four Democrat congresswomen - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

Ilhan Omar responded on Twitter by quoting Maya Angelou's poem Still I Rise: "You may shoot me with your words... But still, like air, I'll rise."

The hashtag #IStandWithIlhan is being used on Twitter, including by US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

He tweeted: "Trump knows that when we stand together and fight for racial, social, economic and environmental justice, we have the power to defeat him. His attacks only make us stronger."

A bid to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump has been blocked in the US House of Representatives.

The House had voted to denounce Mr Trump's Twitter attacks aimed at the four US congresswomen as racist, but the bid failed to win enough support.

Mr Trump said the "ridiculous" attempts to impeach him were now "over".

In a series of tweets, Mr Trump had stated on Twitter that the four Democratic congresswomen of colour should "go back" to their "broken and crime infested countries".

Theresa May Condemns Donald Trump's "Go Home" Tweet

Sadiq Khan: Trump's Words Are The Words Of A Racist

Dozens of British politicians, including Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, have sent a message of solidarity to Ilhan Omar and the three other congresswomen targeted by Donald Trump in opposition to his "unashamed racism."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Fire-ravaged Premier Inn hotel in Bristol collapses onto road

Gloucestershire Police ditch helmets for caps - but not everyone's a fan

Iran seizes foreign tanker with 12 crew accused of smuggling oil

Video emerges of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein partying in 1992

Knife crime hits record high as offences up by 8%

The News Explained

Barack Obama and Donald Trump

Twitter Compares Trump To Obama With Brutal Hashtag #ObamaWasBetterAt
James O'Brien spoke to the journalist who asked the WTO what trading on WTO rules is like

The Truth About What Britain's WTO Trading Rules Will Be - From Man Who Spoke To WTO Chief
This year's G20 summit sees Trump, May, Putin and more gather in Osaka, Japan

What Is The G20 Summit In Osaka And Which Countries Are Members?
Boris Johnson on LBC

What Is Gatt 24? Can Article XXIV Be Used To Trade After Brexit?
Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson

Who Will Be The Next Prime Minister? Latest Tory Leadership Odds And Polls

Politics