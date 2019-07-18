Trump Rally Chants "Send Her Back" As Presidents Attacks Ilhan Omar

President Trump was cheered on by a Republican crowd as he accused a Somalian-born congresswoman of hating America.

At a rally in North Carolina Mr Trump was cheered on by the crowd in reference to his attack on Ilhan Omar. Many began chanting "Send her Back! Send her back!"

American citizen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota arrived in the United States aged eight as a refugee of war from Somalia.

She is the first Somali-American and one of the two first Muslim women to serve in Congress.

The chants echoed the "Lock her Up" chant, which some Trump supporters used against Hillary Clinton in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

The crowd supports Trump's attack on Ilhan Omar by chanting "send her back". Picture: PA

The rally was a continuation of Mr Trump's attacks on four Democrat congresswomen - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

Ilhan Omar responded on Twitter by quoting Maya Angelou's poem Still I Rise: "You may shoot me with your words... But still, like air, I'll rise."

You may shoot me with your words,

You may cut me with your eyes,

You may kill me with your hatefulness,

But still, like air, I’ll rise.



-Maya Angelou https://t.co/46jcXSXF0B — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2019

The hashtag #IStandWithIlhan is being used on Twitter, including by US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

He tweeted: "Trump knows that when we stand together and fight for racial, social, economic and environmental justice, we have the power to defeat him. His attacks only make us stronger."

A bid to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump has been blocked in the US House of Representatives.

The House had voted to denounce Mr Trump's Twitter attacks aimed at the four US congresswomen as racist, but the bid failed to win enough support.

Mr Trump said the "ridiculous" attempts to impeach him were now "over".

....Greatest Economic BOOM in the history of our Country, the best job numbers, biggest tax reduction, rebuilt military and much more, is now OVER. This should never be allowed to happen to another President of the United States again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

In a series of tweets, Mr Trump had stated on Twitter that the four Democratic congresswomen of colour should "go back" to their "broken and crime infested countries".

Dozens of British politicians, including Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, have sent a message of solidarity to Ilhan Omar and the three other congresswomen targeted by Donald Trump in opposition to his "unashamed racism."