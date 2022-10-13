Breaking News

Senior Labour MP suspended after allegations of bullying

13 October 2022, 14:32 | Updated: 13 October 2022, 14:47

Christina Rees official portrait for parliament
Christina Rees official portrait for parliament. Picture: Government

By Fran Way

A senior Labour MP has had the party whip suspended following reported allegations of bullying.

It is understood that Christina Rees has had her party membership administratively suspended while the complaint is investigated.

The Neath MP - who was shadow Welsh secretary under Jeremy Corbyn - will now sit in the House of Commons as an independent.

The Guardian reported the move followed complaints by staff working for her in her South Wales constituency.

In a statement to the Guardian, Ms Rees said: "There has been a complaint made against me to the Labour Party, which is under investigation and I am therefore under an administrative suspension until the process is concluded.

"I'm not aware of the details of the complaint but I am fully co-operating with the investigation."

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: "We do not comment on individual complaints."

