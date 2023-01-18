Senior Met Police officer accused of having a secret room full of child porn and boys' pants 'found dead at home'

Richard Watkinson was found dead. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A senior officer in the Metropolitan Police who was due to be charged with child porn offences has been found dead at home, according to reports.

Chief inspector Richard Watkinson, who was accused of having a stash of boys' underwear and child pornography in a secret room, did not turn up to a police station on the day he was to be charged, the Sun reported.

Watkinson, who had potential access to schools, reportedly had a secret room in his Buckinghamshire home, hidden behind a trap door, where he kept the pants, sex toys and horrific images of child abuse.

Met officers and the police watchdog IOPC launched a joint investigation into Watkinson, and they found the room in a July 2021 raid. The abuse images were Category A and B, meaning the abuse captured was of the worst levels. There was no evidence that he had personally abused any child.

Watkinson, 49, was arrested on July 9 that year on suspicion of misconduct, sending obscene messages, corrupt exercise of police powers and data protection breaches.

He was re-arrested nearly two weeks later on suspicion of offences that included conspiracy to distribute indecent images of children, voyeurism and misconduct in public office.

Watkinson's arrest was a shock for the Met, given the severity of his alleged offences, and his seniority and popularity within the force.

He had been due to turn up to a police station last week to be charged with seven offences. The alarm was raised when he never arrived.

A source said that Watkinson may have taken his own life "because of all the pressure he was under".

They added: "He was arrested some time ago and when everyone found out it was a huge shock."

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Officers were called to Saunderton, Princes Risborough, at just after 3.35pm on Thursday 12 January.

"Sadly, the body of a man was located inside a property at that location. The man’s death is unexplained but not suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

"His next of kin have been made aware and our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends."

The Met Police said: “Met officers attended an address in Buckinghamshire on the afternoon of Thursday, 12 January following welfare concerns and found the body of a man in his 40s.”

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please call the Samaritans for free on 116123