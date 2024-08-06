Serena Williams slams Paris restaurant for turning her and her kids away

Former US tennis player Serena Williams poses on the red carpet as she arrives for 'The Prelude to the Olympics'. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Serena Williams has hit out at a five-star French hotel after it denied her family access to its rooftop restaurant, despite it seemingly being completely empty.

Williams, 42, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam The Peninsula in Paris, adding this marks the first time her kids have ever been turned away from a restaurant.

“Yikes,” the 23-time Grand Slam winner wrote.

“@peninsulaparis I've been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first.”

Williams made sure to take a snap of the hotel, so her fans knew exactly which location she was referring to.

But The Peninsula was quick to reply to the Tennis icon, explaining why they turned her away.

Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places 🫠 but never with my kids. Always a first. 🙄#Olympic2024 pic.twitter.com/lEGJR5WoEn — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 5, 2024

The hotel wrote on X: “Dear Mrs. Williams, Please accept our deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight.

“Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L'Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved.

“We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again. The Peninsula Paris.”

This explanation did not impress some of Serena's fans, however, who took to social media to criticise the hotel.

One wrote: “How does one get denied when they are Serena Williams...... lol.”

While another added: “You’re better off not going, their food is subpar — I’ve unfortunately had to pay for it quite a few times.”

Williams retired from tennis in 2022, and is generally considered one of the best players of all time.

Serena Williams with her daughter Alexis Olympia. Picture: Getty

Williams was one of several sporting legends who took part in the opening ceremony of Paris 2024.

She joined Rafael Nadal, Carl Lewis and Nadia Comaneci as the opening ceremony took place on the Seine River on July 26.

Williams won four Olympic gold medals during her, including both the singles and doubles at London 2012.