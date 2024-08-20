Serial rapist who assaulted pregnant woman jailed for life

Mohammed Akram. Picture: Police Scotland

By Henry Moore

A serial rapist, who committed a slew of sexual offences including assaulting a pregnant woman, has been jailed for life.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mohammed Akram, 64, who denied any wrongdoing, was convicted on nine charges after sexually and physically assaulting at least three women.

Akram’s vile crime spree took place across the Forth Valley as well as Glasgow and Edinburgh.

His victims were vulnerable and had suffered multiple assaults, including with weapons such as a knife, a hammer and a spanner, Judge Gillian Wade KC told a court.

Read more: King Charles meets families and survivors in Southport after dance class attack that killed three young girls

Judge Wade said: "The sexual assaults and rapes took place against a background of violence and fear.

"The assaults resulted in injury. One woman was pregnant at the time you assaulted her and another sustained injuries which were so serious they resulted in her being permanently disfigured.

"You were also convicted of attempting to murder her."

One victim was able to give evidence during the trial but died before a guilty verdict was delivered.

Main entrance to the High Court of Justiciary, Saltmarket, Glasgow, Scotland, UK. Picture: Alamy

Akram was deemed an "unequivocal high risk" by a report into his crimes.

These crimes reportedly began in 1995, when Akram assaulted a young woman.

"In 2003 you received a seven-year extended sentence for the rape of another young girl, from whom the jury also heard evidence,” Judge Wade continued.

"It is troubling that some of the offending on this indictment post-dates your release from that sentence."

Judge Wade added: "I have taken into account everything which has been said on your behalf and note that your position remains one of innocence which restricts anything your counsel can say about remorse, responsibility or insight into your offending."

Akram has shown "no remorse for his violent and abusive actions", Det Sg Ryan McMurray from Police Scotland said in the wake of his sentencing.

"I would like to commend the women for their strength in coming forward during the investigation," he said.

"Their information was essential in helping us build the case against him, and I hope this outcome provides them with some sense of closure."