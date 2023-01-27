Serving member of the British Army charged with terrorism offences

A serving British army soldier has been charged. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A serving member of the British army has been charged with terror offences.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Daniel Abed Khalif, 21, of Beaconside in Stafford, was charged on Friday with eliciting or attempting to elicit information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act o terrorism in the area of Beaconside in August 2021.

He is also charged with placing an article with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite and thereby cause personal injury or damage to property in connection with an incident in the same area in January 2023.