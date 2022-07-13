Serving Met officer accused of groping woman in nightclub and fighting bar manager

13 July 2022, 19:30

PC Emeri Ratucoko will appear at Kingston Crown Court in August
PC Emeri Ratucoko will appear at Kingston Crown Court in August. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has denied groping a woman during a night out.

PC Emeri Ratucoko, 37, allegedly grabbed the complainant's breast at a nightclub in Kingston, south-west London, on February 7 this year.

Prosecutors say he then became involved in an altercation with the bar manager.

Ratucoko appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday facing charges of sexual assault and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

The Met previously said he was off-duty at the time of the incident.

PC Emeri Ratucoko arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday
PC Emeri Ratucoko arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

He spoke to confirm his name, address in Wandsworth, south-west London, and date of birth.

He entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

Ratucoko opted for a jury trial and was granted unconditional bail by District Judge Nina Tempia.

Read more: Met Police placed into 'special measures' after litany of failures

Read more: Police should have phones randomly checked to tackle misogyny, says former Met boss

He will next appear at Kingston Crown Court on August 10.

The Met previously said the officer, who was off duty at the time of the incident, has been placed on restricted duties.

It said he has no face-to-face contact with the public and no involvement in the investigation of sexual offences.

