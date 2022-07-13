Serving Met officer accused of groping woman in nightclub and fighting bar manager

PC Emeri Ratucoko will appear at Kingston Crown Court in August. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has denied groping a woman during a night out.

PC Emeri Ratucoko, 37, allegedly grabbed the complainant's breast at a nightclub in Kingston, south-west London, on February 7 this year.

Prosecutors say he then became involved in an altercation with the bar manager.

Ratucoko appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday facing charges of sexual assault and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

PC Emeri Ratucoko arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

He spoke to confirm his name, address in Wandsworth, south-west London, and date of birth.

He entered not guilty pleas to both charges.

Ratucoko opted for a jury trial and was granted unconditional bail by District Judge Nina Tempia.

He will next appear at Kingston Crown Court on August 10.

The Met previously said the officer, who was off duty at the time of the incident, has been placed on restricted duties.

It said he has no face-to-face contact with the public and no involvement in the investigation of sexual offences.