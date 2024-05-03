Officer who sexually assaulted girl, 6, while responding to incident sacked by Greater Manchester Police

PC Dean Dempster admitted admitted "sexually touching" the child in Oldham in December 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A Greater Manchester Police officer has been sacked after he sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl while on duty while responding to an incident last year.

PC Dean Dempster, 35, was dismissed and added to the College of Policing Barred List at a hearing on Thursday, the force said.

They added the response officer, who was based in the Oldham, will also lose his pension and never be able to serve in any force again.

Chief Constable Stephen Watson, described the actions of Dempster, of Langford Road, Manchester, as “morally reprehensible”.

The misconduct hearing was held at Greater Manchester Police Headquarters. Picture: Alamy

Dempster was convicted of sexually assaulting a young girl while responding to an incident on 29 December 2023.

GMP said they received a complaint later that day and he was arrested when he returned to duty the day after.

He was convicted at Liverpool Crown Court in February following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

He has remained suspended since being charged on 31 December 2023, the force said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Allen, head of our Professional Standards Directorate, said: “Dean Dempster is not a police officer, he’s a child sex offender who has no right to be in police uniform or in a position to serve the public.

“We have no time for people like Dempster who should not be in GMP and does not represent us.

"This is why we’re increasingly using accelerated misconduct hearings to root out and boot out officers who are unfit to serve in our uniform, and this work will continue while ever they remain.”

Dempster was convicted at Liverpool Crown Court earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

'Totally trusting'

Presiding over the hearing at GMP Headquarters, CC Watson found Dempster’s conduct amounted to gross misconduct.

“This sexual assault occurred whilst the officer was on duty and where the victim was totally trusting and reliant on him performing his duties professionally, compassionately and with her welfare uppermost in his thoughts.

“It is this most egregious breach of trust of an innocent young child that is most upsetting aspect of this case and something that clearly amounts to an aggravating factor.

“I consider this case to be among the most distressing ever presented to me such is the despicable betrayal of all that is inherent in being a decent police officer.

“I have no hesitation whatsoever in dismissing PC Dempster from the service with immediate effect.”

He is due to be sentenced at a later date.

