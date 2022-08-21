Seven arrested after four men stabbed during Brixton brawl

Police were called to Josephine Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

Seven men have been arrested after four were stabbed during a brawl in Brixton.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to reports of a group of men fighting on Josephine Avenue, SW2, at 6.19pm on Saturday.

A man in his 30s was found with stab wounds and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, police said.

Another man was also found at the scene with stab wounds. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after having been taken to hospital.

A further three were later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after police stopped a vehicle which was seen fleeing from the scene, with a taser being used to detain one of the men.

One of those detained was found to have a minor stab wound and was taken to hospital for treatment before being taken into custody.

Another man in the car was also taken to hospital after he was found with stab wounds.

Read more: Police hunt two men after girl, 12, left fighting for her life following Bentley crash

Read more: Woman found shot dead in Merseyside garden as police launch murder probe

All those taken to hospital were found to have non-life changing injuries, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Three more men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and have been taken into custody.

There are multiple crime scenes in place and enquiries are ongoing, the force said.

Anyone with information that could assist officers has been urged to call 101, with the reference 6117/20AUG.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.