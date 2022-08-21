Seven arrested after four men stabbed during Brixton brawl

21 August 2022, 18:58

Police were called to Josephine Avenue
Police were called to Josephine Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

Seven men have been arrested after four were stabbed during a brawl in Brixton.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were called to reports of a group of men fighting on Josephine Avenue, SW2, at 6.19pm on Saturday.

A man in his 30s was found with stab wounds and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, police said.

Another man was also found at the scene with stab wounds. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after having been taken to hospital.

A further three were later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after police stopped a vehicle which was seen fleeing from the scene, with a taser being used to detain one of the men.

One of those detained was found to have a minor stab wound and was taken to hospital for treatment before being taken into custody.

Another man in the car was also taken to hospital after he was found with stab wounds.

Read more: Police hunt two men after girl, 12, left fighting for her life following Bentley crash

Read more: Woman found shot dead in Merseyside garden as police launch murder probe

All those taken to hospital were found to have non-life changing injuries, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Three more men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and have been taken into custody.

There are multiple crime scenes in place and enquiries are ongoing, the force said.

Anyone with information that could assist officers has been urged to call 101, with the reference 6117/20AUG.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The car crash happened on Colney Hatch Lane in Barnet

Police hunt two men after girl, 12, left fighting for her life following Bentley crash

Decathlete Ben Gregory is in a critical condition after a bike crash

Team GB decathlete Ben Gregory fighting for life after serious bike crash

Hollie Dance said she wanted to see people who upload harmful 'challenge' videos prosecuted

Archie's mum calls for people who upload and share harmful viral 'challenge' videos to be prosecuted

Tyson Fury revealed his cousin had been knifed to death

Pictured: Tyson Fury's cousin, 31, stabbed to death at pub as boxer calls for knife crime to stop

The woman was found shot in Leinster Road, Old Swan, Merseyside

Woman found shot dead in Merseyside garden as police launch murder probe

Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk for a second time

Anthony Joshua throws belts and delivers bizarre speech after losing rematch to Oleksandr Usyk

Workers at Felixstowe have gone on strike in a row over pay

Eight-day strike begins at UK’s biggest container port Felixstowe as 2,000 workers walk out over pay

CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police of Owami Davies walking north on London Road, Croydon away from West Croydon about 1230 on Thursday July 7

Police watchdog considers probe into Met officers' contact with missing Owami Davies

Darya Dugin, daughter of “Putin’s brain” Alexander Dugin, 60, died in the attack on the outskirts of Moscow

Daughter of 'spiritual guide' to Putin's Ukraine invasion killed in Moscow 'car bomb plot meant for her father’

Brits will receive support ahead of winter, the Business Secretary has insisted.

'Help is coming' with cost of living, Business Sec insists amid concerns over winter blackouts

NatWest will pay for transgender staff to get privately-funded hormone treatment

NatWest 'to fund hormone treatment for trans staff' in bid to become more inclusive

Locals climbed the destroyed Russian tanks on display.

Downtown Kyiv turned into open-air museum of burned-out and captured Russian tanks

Actor Stephen Tompkinson will appear at Newcastle Crown Court

DCI Banks star Stephen Tompkinson to appear in court charged with grievous bodily harm

The incident took place near Ballinagare in Ireland's County Roscommon

British toddler run over and killed after 'wandering out of Irish holiday home without parents knowing'

Experts have predicted the price cap on bills could reach £6,089 in April

Energy bills could spike to £6,000 next year, experts warn

Closed doors: A man walks past a shuttered pub in Kent

Britain's pubs, cafes and restaurants shuttered as energy costs push them to the brink

Latest News

See more Latest News

US First Lady Jill Biden

Jill Biden to leave isolation after testing negative for Covid-19

Medic with baby Veronika

Ukrainian medics living at hospital on front line to save premature babies

Floods clear-up

Several killed as floods destroy homes in eastern Afghanistan

Somali soldiers

Somali forces end hotel attack which left 21 dead

Alexander Dugin

Daughter of ideologist known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed in car blast

Landslide on road

Flash flooding leaves 40 dead in northern India

Dry farmland

China plans to use chemicals to generate rain and save harvest

Dorli Rainey

Pensioner who became symbol of Occupy movement dies aged 95

Monkeypox vaccine

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Indonesia

Russia Ukraine War

Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London