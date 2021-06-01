Seven attackers wanted after boy, 14, is stabbed to death

1 June 2021, 07:28

Police are hunting up to seven attackers after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death on Monday night.
Police are hunting up to seven attackers after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death on Monday night. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

West Midlands Police said they understand the teenager was attacked in College Road at the junction with Wardour Grove in Kingstanding, north of Birmingham, at around 7.30pm by up to seven people who ran off towards Chester Road.

The force has launched a murder investigation and said the area has been "flooded" with officers who are searching for the offenders.

Officers are speaking to witnesses and fast-tracking CCTV inquiries.

Detective Inspector Ranj Sangha, from the force's homicide unit, said: "This is a shocking and senseless tragedy. Another young life has been taken far too soon.

"We have officers with the boy's family who are facing the cruellest of news this evening. My heart goes out to them.

"We will be leaving no stone unturned in our hunt for the callous individuals responsible for this, or for anyone harbouring them, knowing what they have done."

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact police by Live Chat on the force's website, calling 101 quoting log 3313 of 31/5, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Labour MP Jack Dromey, whose Erdington constituency includes the area where the stabbing happened, said: "Truly shocking that a 14-year-old teenage boy in Kingstanding was stabbed to death this evening.

"Anyone with any information should contact West Midlands Police.

"My condolences to his family."

