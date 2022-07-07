Live

LIVE: Seven ministers quit in one morning as Boris Johnson clings on to his job

Boris Johnson faced a wave of ministerial resignations today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson's refusal to accept that he has lost the trust of Conservative MPs has triggered another wave of ministerial resignations, with seven MPs quitting government before 8.30am this morning.

The biggest name was Brandon Lewis, who quit his Cabinet post as Northern Ireland Secretary, telling the Prime Minister the Government requires "honesty, integrity and mutual respect" and it is "now past the point of no return".

His departure was soon followed by a string of other ministers as the number of MPs quitting government and party posts since Tuesday evening topped 50.

The government has been left paralysed due to the mass resignations.

Follow all the developments in our live blog here