Seven-month-old baby killed and two women injured in head-on crash as man arrested

7 December 2022, 17:08 | Updated: 7 December 2022, 17:09

A seven-month baby girl died in a head-on crash on the H10 Bletcham Way he. Picture: Google

By Stephen Rigley

A seven-month-old baby girl has been killed in a head-on collision which left a 30-year-old woman injured, another woman with a broken leg and a man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The baby was a passenger in a grey Peugeot car travelling east along the H10 Bletcham Way, Bletchley, from the Denbigh roundabout towards Fenny Lock just after 9.50pm on Sunday.

A green Fiat 500 was travelling in the opposite direction having come from the A5 Caldcotte exit when it was involved in a head-on collision with the Peugeot.

Another passenger in the Peugeot, a 30-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and the driver of the Fiat suffered a broken leg. She was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital for treatment and she has since been discharged.

A 27-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the limit and failing to stop after a road traffic collision.

Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Ed Crofts said: "Very sadly, as a result of this collision, an infant has died of her injuries. Our thoughts are with the family of the child who has tragically died.

"I would like to appeal to anybody who was driving along H10 Bletcham Way at around the time of the collision to please contact Thames Valley Police, especially if you witnessed what happened or saw either vehicle being driven just prior to the collision.

"I would also ask drivers to please check dash-cam and get in touch if this has captured anything that may assist this investigation.

"You can send digital evidence to our dedicated portal for this incident. You can get in contact us by making a report via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220546207."

Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.'

