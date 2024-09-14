Seven out of 10 disabled pensioners to lose winter fuel payments, new government document reveals

14 September 2024, 07:48

Only one Labour MP voted against cutting the winter fuel payment for all but the country's poorest pensioners
Only one Labour MP voted against cutting the winter fuel payment for all but the country's poorest pensioners. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Seven out of 10 disabled pensioners will lose their winter fuel payments, a new government document has revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The document, which was quietly released on Friday night, also showed that an estimated 780,000 pensioners still eligible to receive the winter fuel payment will lose the benefit under Labour's planned cuts.

It comes after Downing Street said that a full impact assessment of the change, coming into effect this year, has not been carried out.

The figures, published in response to a freedom of information request, are based on "equality analyses" which "are not impact assessments and not routinely published alongside secondary legislation", the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.

It added that that while those with a disability will be disproportionately likely to retain the payment, "around 71% - 1.6 million - of people with a disability will still lose entitlement".

Read more: Keir Starmer defends scrapping winter fuel payments - as he warns autumn Budget will be 'painful'

Read more: Starmer admits the government did not carry out an impact assessment on cuts to pensioners' winter fuel payouts

Treasury Minister 'did not want to make decisions' like the winter fuel payment cut

Pensioners will only be entitled to the payout if they receive pension credit or certain other means-tested benefits - with around 10 million others set to be stripped of the allowance.

Some 880,000 people currently set to lose the benefit this year are pensioners entitled to pension credit who have not claimed it, according to the analysis.

The assessment assumes a 5 per cent "loss aversion" increase in pension credit take-up, which then cuts the number of eligible pensioners failing to claim to about 780,000.

The PM and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have insisted the move is necessary to help fill a "£22 billion black hole" in the public finances.

Starmer faces claims of ‘hiding’ impact on pensioners of winter fuel payment cut

Conservative Party chairman Richard Fuller said: "At the start of this week, Labour MPs marched through the lobbies to cover up the impact of the winter fuel cuts which will slash support for many pensioners in their own constituencies.

"This shocking new data, sneaked out by the government, now shows 780,000 people who should be entitled to the payment will lose out as will 1.6 million people with a disability."

He called on Labour to "immediately" conduct and publish a full impact assessment of "this harmful policy".

In 2017, Labour claimed Conservative plans to means-test the winter fuel allowance could lead to almost 4,000 deaths.

Pressed earlier on whether an impact assessment of the policy would be published, Sir Keir said: "There isn't a report on my desk which somehow we're not showing, that I'm not showing, as simple as that."

He said the government was not legally required to produce one.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hotels stand along the shore before the arrival of Tropical Storm Ileana in San Jose de los Cabos

Rain from Tropical Storm Ileana pounds Mexican peninsula

Frontrunner in the campaign for the Conservative leadership Robert Jenrick has said the party contributed to 'our national decline'

Tory leadership frontrunner Robert Jenrick says Conservative party contributed to 'our national decline'

People look at their phones while waiting to cross an intersection in the rain at the Taikoo Li Sanlitun shopping centre in Beijing

Slowdown in industrial activity leads to weakening of Chinese economy

Election 2024 Trump

Ohio city faces bomb threats after Trump debate comments

Starmer met with Biden at the White House on Friday to discuss the use of long-range weapons by Ukraine

Starmer says UK and US 'strategically aligned' after Biden White House meeting - as leaders brush off Putin threat

'Thank you for your bravery': Police dog involved in Southport riots forced to retire after suffering from PTSD

'Thank you for your bravery': Police dog involved in Southport unrest forced to retire following riots

Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after his 12-day journey across Southeast Asia and Oceania, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool Photo via AP)

Pope Francis criticises Trump and Harris as he weighs in on US election, telling Catholics to choose the ‘lesser evil’

Congo Coup Attempt

Congo court sentences 37 people to death on coup charges

Former nurse jailed after 'manipulative' catfisher posed as male pharmacist to stalk Tinder match

Former nurse jailed for stalking after using voice-changing app to pose as male pharmacist and 'catfish' Tinder match

Hawaii Wildfire Report

Report finds ‘no evidence’ Hawaii officials took steps to prevent wildfire

Justin Timberlake Arrest

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to impaired driving

Presenter Jay Blades during King Charles III's foundation's promotion of craft and its relevance to the built environment at Chelsea Barracks, London, ahead of a new exhibition by The Prince's Foundation Picture date: Thursday January 26, 2023.

Jay Blades' wife breaks silence after the Repair Shop star is charged with ‘controlling and coercive behaviour'

Great Ormond Street Hospital has begun an urgent review of 721 cases of children

'Mum, it hurts': Girl, 11, forced to use wheelchair after treatment from 'rogue' surgeon accused of 'inappropriate' operations
US Blinken

US announces sanctions against Russian state media

An alleged spy has been accused of trying to disclose information about an MP to Russian intelligence services

Russian 'spy' accused of trying to disclose MP's information to Putin's intelligence services

Pope waves

Pope Francis slams US presidential candidates for ‘anti-life policies’

Latest News

See more Latest News

'People have to wake up': Ex MI6 Chief warns Russian sabotage is 'already happening' in mainland Europe

'People have to wake up': Ex spy chief warns Russian sabotage 'already happening' in Europe
Jay Slater's dad Warren has set up a TikTok account to talk about his disappearance

Jay Slater's dad explains what happened in hunt for him in new TikTok videos

BRITAIN-POLITICS-CAT-OFFBEAT

Famous Downing Street feline Larry the cat branded a 'little s**t' by Scottish secretary

An investigation has been launched following the death of three people at a property in Luton on Friday

Firearm recovered in triple murder probe after three people killed in block of flats in Luton
Britain's food supply chain could face increased disruption in the run-up to Christmas from new EU border checks

New EU border checks to disrupt Christmas food deliveries and cause delays for holidaymakers
Metropolitan Police In London

Met constable pleads guilty to assaulting emergency worker after kicking police officer in stomach
Justin Timberlake has pleaded guilty to driving while impaired

Justin Timberlake pleads guilty to driving while impaired as he agrees to community service
Marieha Hussain has been found not guilty of a racially aggravated public order offence

Teacher with placard depicting Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman as coconuts not guilty of racially aggravated public order offence
Sir Keir vowed his commitment to the issue on a phone call with Dame Esther before he became PM

Dame Esther Rantzen pleads to Sir Keir Starmer for vote on assisted dying after he vowed commitment to issue
Mexico Sinaloa Cartel

Leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel pleads not guilty to drug trafficking charges

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is turning 40 on Sunday.

Prince Harry shares surprise message about his 'mission' to mark his 40th birthday

William and George

Prince George 'is learning to fly' aged 11 and took his first lesson last week as William and Kate watched on
The future King acknowledged more than 50 new officers at RAF Cranwell

Prince William warns of 'future threats' at a 'time of uncertainty' in rousing speech to RAF troops

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit