Seven people dead after "devastating" explosion at a Irish service station and police are still searching for more missing people

Emergency services are searching the rubble after an explosion at a village service station. Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade/Alamy. Picture: Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade/Alamy

By Fran Way

Seven people have now been confirmed dead after after a ‘devastating’ explosion at an Irish service station.

Another 8 people are in hospital as sniffer dogs continue to comb through the rubble in a desperate search for the missing people.

The explosion happened at around 3.15pm at the Applegreen Service Station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal.

In a fresh statement this morning, Irish police An Garda Siochana said the operation remained in a "search and recovery phase" for further fatalities.

"An Garda Siochana can now confirm seven fatalities as a result of this incident - three fatalities were confirmed yesterday; four fatalities are now confirmed overnight," it stated.

"The search and recovery for further fatalities continues. "Eight persons were transferred to hospital for medical attention yesterday."

Speaking to PA, Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty said: “The rescue and recovery operation went on through the night.

"This explosion not only ripped the heart out of this building, but ripped the heart out of this community and left a huge amount of devastation.

"In the early hours four more bodies were recovered, bringing the overall death toll to seven.

READ MORE:Fire erupts after 'explosion' on vital bridge linking Russia and Crimea

READ MORE: Three people dead and multiple injured after 'devastating' explosion at Irish service station

"There are a number of people still missing and the emergency services are working tirelessly to remove debris and to recover other individuals who may still be in that building."

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, has spoken about his shock of the ‘terrible tragedy’.

"May I, as president, express what I know will be the shock shared by all people throughout the country on learning of the terrible tragedy which has unfolded in Creeslough, Co Donegal," he said.

"All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected. Those who have received news of the loss of a loved one, those injured and, most of all, those who are waiting with anxiety for news of their loved ones.

"This tragedy is a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit and where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond.

"Special tribute must be paid to those members of the local community and emergency services across the island who have reacted so swiftly to the scene of the explosion and have continued to work through the night.

"All of our best thoughts and prayers go to those who have lost their lives and their families."