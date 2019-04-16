Seven Police Officers Injured In Ammonia Attack

Police officers were attacked at 2am. Picture: PA

A Police officer has suffered serious injuries after he was sprayed with drain cleaner while attending an emergency call.

Officers were sprayed with ammonia cleaning fluid as the forced entry to an address in Darwen, Lancashire following a call reporting a domestic incident.

A total of seven officers were taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

One of them, a Sgt, suffered serious damage to his eyes, throat and respiratory system and remains at hospital.

The other officers suffered less serious injuries and have since been discharged.

Chief Constable Andy Rhodes said: “My thoughts are with this officer and all of those affected by this incident, which shows once again the dangers that officers face and how they put their lives on the line each and every day to protect people.”

A 46-year old man from Darwen is currently being held on suspicion of Section 18 wounding.

