Teen with no known underlying health conditions among latest Covid deaths

2 March 2021, 19:48

A 17-year-old with no underlying health conditions is among the latest reported deaths
A 17-year-old with no underlying health conditions is among the latest reported deaths. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A 17-year-old with no known underlying health conditions is among the latest reported deaths of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in England.

On Tuesday, NHS England said 279 people who tested positive for Covid-19 had died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths to 83,529.

Patients were aged between 17 and 102 and all except 11, aged 17 to 89, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were dated between December 3, 2020, and March 1, 2021, with the majority being on or after February 21.

The North East and Yorkshire was the worst affected region, with 58 deaths, followed by the North West (57) and the Midlands (54).

NHS England said their families had been informed.

Other teenage victims of the pandemic include Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, 13, who died in March 2020 with no known underlying conditions.

A 13-day-old baby, thought to have had no underlying health conditions, was reported to have died with Covid-19 by NHS England in June.

Separate NHS England provisional data showed 17,985,951 vaccinations took place in England
between December 8 and March 1.

Of this number, 17,373,384 were the first dose of a vaccine, a rise of 160,580 on the previous day, while 612,567 were a second dose, an increase of 12,632.

However, figures show that the number of weekly registered coronavirus deaths in England and Wales has fallen by nearly 30 per cent, to the lowest level since the start of the year.

There were 4,079 deaths registered in the week ending February 19 where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This is down 28.3% and the lowest number of weekly registered deaths since the week ending January 1.

Overall, there were 13,809 deaths from all causes registered in the week ending February 19, a 10.0% fall from the previous seven days.

There were 2,182 deaths above what would usually be expected for this week based on the average over the past five years.

All regions of England recorded a week-on-week fall in the number of Covid-19 deaths registered in the week to February 19, the ONS said.

