Partygoers mistook severed head for Halloween prank after 74-year-old man 'decapitated' in 'tragic' Edinburgh incident

A 'severed head' was discovered in Edinburgh’s Old Town. Picture: Duncan McGlyn

By Henry Moore

Revellers in Edinburgh mistook a severed head for a Halloween prank when a 74-year-old man was decapitated after being “struck by a bus.”

Halloween partygoers were left horrified in the Scottish capital after the elderly man in the “tragic incident” on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the incident in the Cowgate area of the city around 7.25pm on Saturday night.

A number of roads in the area were closed to allow officers to carry out their investigation. The roads have since re-opened.

In one video shared online, Halloween revellers are seen reacting to the gruesome sight, with one onlooker saying they initially believed it be a prank.

“The Cowgate is usually mobbed on a Saturday night but the bars and pubs inside the police cordon were all closed by 8pm,” one local told the MailOnline.

“When some people heard what had been found on the road they thought it was a Halloween prank.

A 74-year-old man has died after being struck by a bus in Cowgate, Edin last night. Any info to police via 101 quoting inc no 3395/02/11.



Please don't share the distressing images social media. Instead report them to the relevant social media platform.https://t.co/1esz2Sz8Pt pic.twitter.com/58ii5hzXzu — Police Scotland Edinburgh (@PSOSEdinburgh) November 3, 2024

“That all changed when they saw the large numbers of police and the forensic tents being put up.”

Speaking after the tragic incident, Chief Inspector Trisha Clark, the local area commander, said: “We are aware of videos and images circulating on social media which are causing distress to the deceased's family and those viewing them inadvertently.

"We would ask members of the public not to share them out of respect for his family, and to report them to the relevant social media platform to prevent further circulation.

“There has been a lot of speculation, and I would like to reassure the local community that this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider public.

“This was a tragic incident. We are investigating a crash, and our road policing officers, assisted by local officers, are continuing to carry out enquiries.”

Sergeant Louise Birrell, Road Policing Unit, Edinburgh: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“Officers have spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time and work is ongoing to check public and private CCTV footage.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone who has not yet spoken to police. If you have any information about what happened, then please get in touch.“

It comes after the owner of an Edinburgh nightclub has shut down sick social media rumours that he was the victim of the fatal incident.

John "Mick" Williams, the owner of Edinburgh's Liquid Rooms, shared a video on social media of him quashing the rumours and telling trolls: "Still alive."

Addressing the claims he was the victim of the incident, Mr McWilliams said: "Good morning everyone, it's 11.45am and yes, I am still alive. My condolences go out to whoever did die in the Grassmarket last night.

"I can assure you I am alive and kicking.

He continued: "Social media, such a dangerous thing. This has upset so many people."