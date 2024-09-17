Sex education star 'kicked and pepper sprayed' and was ‘racially profiled’ by police after witnessing car crash

Actor Reece Richards accused police of racially profiling him after he witnessed a car crash nearby. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

An actor from the hit Netflix show Sex Education has claimed he was pepper sprayed and kicked by police who ‘racially profiled’ him as he made his way home from performing in a musical.

Reece Richards, who played Eugene in Sex Education, accused the Met police of ‘racially profiling him’ late at night after he witnessed a car crash in the early hours of the morning while returning home.

He witnessed a car crash, and police were pursuing three men who fled a crashed car near his home.

He said police mistook him for one of the suspects and he was arrested.

Police quickly de-arrested him when it became clear he was a bystander.

But he says he was ‘kicked’ and ‘handcuffed’ and said police kicked his legs out from under him and handcuffed him.

Mr Richards wrote: 'They pepper-sprayed me, kicked my legs out from under me, threw me to the ground, and handcuffed me.

The actor claimed he was 'racially profiled' by police. Picture: Instagram

'In a flash, I was face-down on the pavement with multiple officers holding me down, forcing my head into the ground.

'I was already injured from the show, but having four officers on top of me worsened my injuries to my back, ribs, and stomach.

'I couldn't see anything, but I could hear my mum nearby, screaming and crying, begging them to let me go.'

The Met police have confirmed they have received a complaint over the incident.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a man being detained in the Fulham area.

“Officers often find themselves in dynamic, challenging situations and have to make split-second judgements on which course of action to take.

“Officers had been pursuing three men who had run out of a car that had crashed in Fulham Palace Road after it failed to stop for police.

“It is clear the man shown in the footage was an innocent bystander and he was dearrested as soon as this was established by officers at the scene.

“All officers know any use of force must be proportionate and reasonable and they understand their actions will be scrutinised.

“A complaint has been received in relation to his arrest.

“This is currently being assessed by officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS), along with other material including the officers’ body worn video footage.

“None of the officers involved are subject to restrictions at this time.”