Sex offender partner of missing Constance Marten raped neighbour armed with shears as children slept next door

20 January 2023, 12:21 | Updated: 20 January 2023, 12:23

Gordon has disappeared with Ms Marten
Gordon has disappeared with Ms Marten. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

The sex offender who has run off with Constance Marten, the missing daughter of an aristocrat, raped a neighbour as he was armed with garden shears.

Mark Gordon, 48, has disappeared with Ms Marten, 35, and her newborn, which is not believed to have been seen by a medical expert.

It has emerged that Gordon, who is from Birmingham but moved to the US as a teenager in 1989, is a sex offender.

In April that year, aged 14, he picked up some garden shears and a kitchen knife and then took his neighbour hostage in a four-and-a-half hour attack.

He broke into the woman's home, used her stockings as a mask and ordered her into her bedroom and told her to undress.

He then sexually assaulted and raped her.

American court documents say two young children slept next door in the home during the assault.

Ms Marten and Gordon have disappeared
Ms Marten and Gordon have disappeared. Picture: Greater Manchester Police
Mark Gordon raped his neighbour aged 14
Mark Gordon raped his neighbour aged 14. Picture: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

He then spent six weeks on the run before police caught him, and in that period he broke into a sleeping man's house and him on the head with a shovel, but left empty-handed. He admitted the crime and told officers what happened.

After being tried as an adult he was given 20 years in jail. Gordon was convicted of four counts of armed sexual battery, one of armed kidnapping and one of burglary with a deadly weapon.

Read more: Mother of missing aristocrat’s sex offender partner 'very concerned' as she claims couple 'married in secret'

It comes after his mother, Sylvia, described him as a "good boy" while Ms Marten's father begged her to get in touch with police.

Gordon's 83-year-old mother said: "I love my son. He is a good boy so I don't know what this is all about."

Mr Marten, who was a page to Queen Elizabeth, said: "Darling Constance even though we remain estranged at the moment, I stand by, as I have always done and as the family has always done, to do whatever is necessary for your safe return.

They always appear covered up on CCTV
They always appear covered up on CCTV. Picture: Metropolitan Police

"I beseech you to find a way to turn yourself and your wee one in to the police as soon as possible, so you and he or she can be protected. Only then can a process of healing and recovery begin, however long it may take, however difficult it may be.

"I want you to understand that you are much much loved whatever the circumstances. We are deeply concerned for your and your baby's welfare.

Read more: Dad missing with wealthy girlfriend and baby is sex offender who spent 20 years in prison as couple go 'off-grid'

"I would like you to understand that the family will do all that is needed for your wellbeing. And I also wish you to understand you are much much loved whatever the circumstances."

Gordon and Ms Marten are said to have lived an isolated life since they met in 2016. They have travelled the country by staying in AirBnBs.

They left their broken-down car on the M61 on January 5 and after getting a taxi to Liverpool and then travelling to Harwich in Essex.

They travelled from Colchester to Newham in London, where they were last seen on January 7.

They are always covered up when seen on CCTV and they appear to know how to evade the attention of the police.

The couple could be anywhere in the UK and officers want any hostels or hotels who accept customers that pay with cash to come forward if they believe they were the couple.

Ms Marten has cut ties with family and friends, having grown up on a Dorset estate called Crichel House. Her family has links to the royals, with her grandmother having been a playmate on top of Mr Marten’s service to the late Queen.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Halifax and Lloyds are closing down 40 branches between them

40 more banks to disappear from high streets as Lloyds and Halifax close down branches

Breaking
Breaking News

Schoolboy, 13, stabbed outside London Underground station

£107k worth of goods seized from US-style candy stores on London's Oxford Street

£107k of 'illegal' goods seized from US candy store raid on Oxford Street as council vows 'no Happy New Year' for traders
French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron proposes increased military spending plan until 2030

King pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey

Islamist teen 'targeted police officers and soldiers' with terror plot and shared clip urging followers to 'destroy non-believers'
Dani Alves has been arrested in Spain

Dani Alves arrested in Spain after being accused of sexually assaulting woman in nightclub

Christmas sales plummeted amid the cost of living crisis

Christmas sales plummet as cost of living crisis and postal strikes bite

Zelensky has appealed to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to send tanks to Ukraine

Zelensky's plea for "immediate" help from allies as pressure mounts on Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

The Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe

Sets likely changed forever after Halyna Hutchins was shot while filming Rust

Rishi Sunak

Anger as Rishi Sunak says only 'idiots' think he can cut tax, with critics branding the PM 'desperate'

Toadzilla

Meet 'Toadzilla': Record-breaking monster cane toad found in Australian forest

Shauna Rae Lesick's height was a side effect of surviving brain cancer

Woman, 23, trapped in the body of a 3ft 10inch child finds love on instagram after parents reveal fears over paedophiles

Former US president Donald Trump

Donald Trump and lawyer fined for filing ‘bogus’ claim against Hillary Clinton

Children as young as seven are taking the survey

Fury as pupils as young as 7 asked if they are transgender in Scottish schools under SNP plans branded 'indoctrination'

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a six-year-old pupil, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School

Six-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’

Ambulance workers are going on strike again

NHS to face 'biggest ever strike' on February 6 as ambulance workers announce 10 more walkouts

Latest News

See more Latest News

The shocking footage shows a girl beating and kicking another student

Shocking clip shows Scottish girl beating and kicking classmate in sustained attack as fears mount of school violence
The Bowmars will not serve time in prison for their crimes

Couple who celebrated while killing bear in illegal spear hunt and left animal to agonising, slow death spared jail
The father of Constance Marten has issued a plea for her safe return

Mother of missing aristocrat’s sex offender partner 'very concerned' as she claims couple 'married in secret'
Rail bosses have made a final offer to stop strikes.

Final offer to halt train strikes: Rail bosses drop key condition in bid to end dispute

Beth Matthews died in March last year

Blogger, 26, who took her own life by taking poison while in hospital was 'neglected by psychiatric unit treating her'
American singer and guitarist David Crosby has died

Legendary singer David Crosby dies aged 81 after 'long illness'

APTOPIX Peru Political Crisis

Protesters stream into Peru’s capital demanding resignation of president

Mexico Missing Students

US hands suspect in missing students case over to Mexico

Supreme Court Leak

US Supreme Court investigation fails to identify source of abortion leak

David Sutherland has died aged 89

Beano comic artist David Sutherland dies aged 89

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James seatbelt

‘For a safe pair of hands he sure breaks a lot of laws!’: James O’Brien jabs at PM amid seatbelt scandal
James O'Brien

James O'Brien destroys Tory MP Lee Anderson for using his staffer as 'a human shield'

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Nick Ferrari

'We must give Ukraine every single weapon to push Russia out!' says caller, as Germany faces pressure to send tanks
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The collapse of electric battery maker BritishVolt matters more than the PM doling out public money
levelling up

Labour MP says Levelling up funding is 'fixed' after PM's constituency received £19m

James O'Brien

James O'Brien laughs at 'mad' Henry VIII story in this 'Woke Watch'

James O’Brien hammers ‘callous ignorance’ of Tories who blame the financially struggling for their suffering

James O’Brien hammers Tories for their ‘callous ignorance’ towards the financially struggling
Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

Lisa Nandy criticises government’s levelling up plans as ‘Hunger Games-style contest’

TUC strikes

Deputy TUC General Secretary dodges question on coordinated February 1st union strike

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit