Sex offender who attacked girl, 8, raped woman while let out of jail on licence

16 September 2021, 19:40

Bright was given nine years in prison
Bright was given nine years in prison. Picture: Sussex Police

By Will Taylor

A man raped a woman while he was out of jail on licence – having already been sentenced for sexual assaults against an eight-year-old girl.

Richard Bright, 49, admitted raping a woman in her 30s in Worthing, after meeting her on a dating app.

He had been allowed out from behind bars on licence, having been given nine years for nine sexual assaults against the girl, who was known to him.

Bright had been living under his previous name, Clive Frost, in Horsham at the time of those offences.

While out on licence and living in Lancing, West Sussex, he raped a woman who was known to him in October 2018.

He has now been sentenced to nine years in prison, will remain a registered sex offender for life and was given a renewed sexual harm prevention order, which will severely restrict his contact with women and girls, police said.

The first seven years will be behind bars but the final two will be spent on "extended licence supervision".

Detective Constable Lauren Ifould of the West Sussex Police Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: "Bright met his second victim through a dating website while on licence, and again took advantage of a relationship to commit a sexual offence.

"This was further very serious offending by Bright and it is good that justice has now been done in this case."

