Sexism storm erupts as church bans female vicars in town formerly home to Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French

9 March 2023, 15:14

St Fimbarrus is at the centre of a sexism storm after banning female vicars - despite being the former home to the Vicar of Dibley's Geraldine Granger
St Fimbarrus is at the centre of a sexism storm after banning female vicars - despite being the former home to the Vicar of Dibley's Geraldine Granger. Picture: BBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A sexism storm has erupted after a church near the former home of Vicar of Dibley star Dawn French made the decision to ban female vicars - despite spending four years attempting to fill the vacant post.

St Fimbarrus in Fowey, Cornwall, came under fire after parishioners passed a new 'sexist' resolution, claiming a female vicar would go against their theological beliefs.

Described as 'mysogynistic' by some parishioners, the new rule means only those identifying as male will be eligible to fill the position.

One disapproving local said: "So Dawn French lived here, she played a female vicar, which is not good enough for her former home."

St Fimbarrus in Fowey, Cornwall, once home to the Vicar of Dibley, has banned female vicars - despite spending four years attempting to fill the position.
St Fimbarrus in Fowey, Cornwall, once home to the Vicar of Dibley, has banned female vicars - despite spending four years attempting to fill the position. Picture: BBC

Defending the decision pushed by a number of members, Fowey’s parochial church council added that while the Bible states all are equal, there remains "debate over the roles women play within the church".

The passing of the resolution has left many members of the parish outraged, particularly given the news' proximity to International Womens' Day.

Read more: Gary Lineker says he is ‘looking forward’ to returning to TV screens this weekend after storm over immigration comments

Read more: 'Pen-pushing' council bureaucrats hit back at Jeremy Clarkson for 'misleading' TV show

Located on the south coast of England, the port town of Fowey - which is also a civil parish - was home to the Vicar of Dibley actress for fifteen years after buying her multi-million pound home in 2006.

The news proved remarkably similar to one memorable scene form the hit BBC comedy.

After French’s character, female vicar Geraldine Granger, is introduced as the parish's new vicar, local farming character Owen Newitt, played by Roger Lloyd Pack, replies: ‘No, it isn’t! She’s a woman!’

