Shadow Chancellor backtracks after suggesting Labour's patriotism strategy is "spin"

5 February 2021, 11:09 | Updated: 5 February 2021, 11:10

Anneliese Dodds suggested the Labour plan was just "spin"
Anneliese Dodds suggested the Labour plan was just "spin". Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

Shadow Chancellor Annaliese Dodds today suggested that Labour's patriotism strategy was nothing more than "spin", before quickly backtracking in an interview with LBC's Nick Ferrari.

A leaked report prepared for the party said Labour should “make use of the flag, veterans and dressing smartly” as part of a rebranding to win back “red wall” voters who switched to Conservatives in 2019.

The strategy document recommends that the party should deploy patriotic themes to give voters a "sense of authentic values alignment".

Speaking on LBC, Dodds was asked by Nick: "Is the secret to winning back your foundation seats to dress smartly and salute the flag?"

Dodds responded: "I hope you would agree that I always dress smartly, Nick."

She then added: "I think when I talk to people they're not interested in spin."

Ferrari then asked: "So it was spin?" prompting Dodds to backtrack and responded: "No, I wouldn't say that."

The Shadow Chancellor said what Labour is putting forward are ideas and the policies that will make the UK stronger.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer stands in front of the Union flag in the first moments of a campaign video put out at the beginning of the week.

The leaked document has been criticised by a number of MPs, including former shadow cabinet ministers Clive Lewis and Richard Burgeon, who said it risked alienating young and BAME voters.

A recent poll found the Labour leader was found to be "less relatable" than Eton-educated Boris Johnson, but he did score vastly better than Jeremy Corbyn.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nepal Politics

Tens of thousands rally in support of Nepal’s embattled PM

Heavy snow is expected across parts of the UK.

Bitter winds to bring sub-zero temperatures to Britain and chance of London snow
Ofcom

China threatens retaliation after UK cancels state TV broadcasting licence
Russia Navalny

Navalny faces court accused of insulting Second World War veteran
Myanmar

Myanmar military tightens grip on power with arrest of Suu Kyi aide
Virus Outbreak

Israel to begin easing lockdown after rapid vaccination campaign

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What is the difference between the main Covid vaccines?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid-19: Passengers without masks are causing bus drivers to 'drop like flies'

Covid-19: Passengers without masks are causing bus drivers to 'drop like flies'
The professor was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Professor involved in world-first Covid vaccine mixing trial explains how it will work
Tory caller 'almost speechless' hotels have been 'kept in the dark' over quarantine plan

Tory caller 'almost speechless' hotels have been 'kept in the dark' over quarantine plan
'I feel for you,' James O'Brien tells fisherman who is 'worse off' due to Brexit

'I feel for you,' James O'Brien tells fisherman who is 'worse off' due to Brexit
'It's failed state territory': James O'Brien dissects 'mess' of Brexit developments

'It's failed state territory': James O'Brien dissects 'mess' of Brexit developments
Caller forced to drive elderly mother on 1200 mile round trip for Covid jab

Caller forced to drive elderly mother on 1200 mile round trip for Covid jab

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London