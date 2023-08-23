Heartbroken family pays tribute as boy, 10, dies after getting into trouble in a river

Shadrack Appiah died on Monday in Reading. Picture: Thames Valley Police/Google Maps

By Kit Heren

The family of a ten-year-old boy who died in a river in Reading have paid tribute to their quiet, Bible-loving child.

Shadrack Appiah died after getting into trouble in the Kennet River in the Berkshire town on Monday. The incident took place in the Waterloo Meadows south of the town centre at around 2pm.

Emergency services were called but could not prevent Shadrack from dying. Thames Valley Police are treating his death as unexplained but not suspicious.

His family said he was "a quiet person and a Christian who often read the Bible."

They added: "He loved football and wanted to be a pilot when he grew up.

"He loved his sisters Natalie and Nicole and they loved him.

"We will all miss him very much."

Shadrack Appiah died on Monday. Picture: Thames Valley Police

Detective Inspector Hayley Burns said: “This is an absolute tragedy in which a young boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water.

"His next of kin have been notified and are being offered support at this extremely difficult and traumatic time.

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with Shadrack’s family and his friends, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.”