Heartbroken family pays tribute as boy, 10, dies after getting into trouble in a river

23 August 2023, 21:36 | Updated: 23 August 2023, 21:38

Shadrack Appiah died on Monday in Reading
Shadrack Appiah died on Monday in Reading. Picture: Thames Valley Police/Google Maps

By Kit Heren

The family of a ten-year-old boy who died in a river in Reading have paid tribute to their quiet, Bible-loving child.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shadrack Appiah died after getting into trouble in the Kennet River in the Berkshire town on Monday. The incident took place in the Waterloo Meadows south of the town centre at around 2pm.

Emergency services were called but could not prevent Shadrack from dying. Thames Valley Police are treating his death as unexplained but not suspicious.

His family said he was "a quiet person and a Christian who often read the Bible."

They added: "He loved football and wanted to be a pilot when he grew up.

"He loved his sisters Natalie and Nicole and they loved him.

"We will all miss him very much."

Read more: Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead at London address

Read more: Sara Sharif, 10, found dead at home in Woking 'was home-schooled and never seen smiling or laughing'

Shadrack Appiah died on Monday
Shadrack Appiah died on Monday. Picture: Thames Valley Police

Detective Inspector Hayley Burns said: “This is an absolute tragedy in which a young boy has died after getting into difficulty in the water.

"His next of kin have been notified and are being offered support at this extremely difficult and traumatic time.

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with Shadrack’s family and his friends, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Jet Crash Wagner Chief

Mercenary leader Prigozhin was on crashed plane, Russian agency says

Zimbabwe Elections

Voting extended after delays as Zimbabwe president seeks second term

Michael Hillier killed Liam Smith

Drug dealer and ex-girlfriend found guilty of murdering father-of-two in shooting and acid attack

Georgia Election Indictment

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges

Russia Jet Crash

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on passenger list of crashed plane

North Korea

North Korea launches long-range rocket

Russia Jet Crash Wagner Chief

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on passenger list of crashed plane

Child who died at Camp Bestival weekender in Shropshire revealed as three-week-old baby girl

Child who died after falling ill at Camp Bestival weekender in Shropshire revealed as three-week-old baby girl

The male nurse said he had been discriminated against by his female colleague

Male NHS nurse wins sex discrimination case after female colleague tells him to 'man up' in room full of women

Prigozhin was on the plane that went down north of Moscow

Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash in Russia, amid claims of explosion onboard

The tragic incident took place at Splashmouth Quayside in Devon

Man dies after suffering 'medical episode' at UK's biggest waterpark

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead in London home

Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder after baby found dead at London address

India Lunar Mission

India becomes first country to land spacecraft near Moon’s south pole

A 10-year-old girl who was found dead at her home was known to Surrey County Council

Sara Sharif, 10, found dead at home in Woking 'was home-schooled and never seen smiling or laughing'

The owner of a faulty cable car, which left six children and two adults dangling 900ft above a ravine, has been arrested by police in Pakistan.

Pakistan cable car owner arrested by police on endangerment and negligence charges

Journalists film the live telecast of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landing on the Moon

India lands spacecraft near Moon’s south pole at second attempt

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hip-hop at 50

Public Enemy and Ice-T to headline free concerts marking 50 years of hip-hop

British Museum chief breaks silence following police probe into thefts of 'more than 1500' artefacts

British Museum chief left 'frustrated' following thefts after dealer failed to disclose he had more missing artefacts
Rudi Giuliani

Giuliani expected to turn himself in on Georgia 2020 election indictment charges

Trees burn near the north-eastern Greek village of Kirkis

European crews join battle against wildfires that have left 20 dead in Greece

Indian schoolchildren prepare for the country's latest Moon landing

India prepares to land spacecraft on the Moon on second attempt in four years

India has successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the Moon's south pole

India makes history as first country to successfully land spacecraft on Moon's south pole

Lucy Letby faces being stripped of her NHS pension after being found guilty of the murders of seven babies.

Lucy Letby faces being 'stripped of her NHS pension' following baby murders

Scorching temperatures have returned to Italy

Italy on red alert: Tourists told to stay indoors as Nero heatwave set to send temperatures soaring above 40C
People walk through a flooded street in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall on Haiti and Dominican Republic

Thaksin Shinawatra

Thailand’s Thaksin moved from jail to hospital a day after returning from exile

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future.

King Charles to hold royal summit to decide future of monarchy and William and Kate will ‘be at the heart’
Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court
Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life
Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

Lucy Letby: We have to know what went so 'catastrophically wrong' says Tom Swarbrick

James O'Brien on the Letby warnings that went “completely ignored”

James O'Brien criticises 'half-hearted' reaction to killer nurse Lucy Letby warnings

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit