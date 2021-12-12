Girl, 11, dies and three taken to hospital as chemicals discovered in block of flats

12 December 2021, 18:28

The incident took place on Sutton Street, East London
The incident took place on Sutton Street, East London. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

An 11-year-old girl has died and a number of people fell ill after chemicals were discovered in a block of flats in East London.

Paramedics told police they had received reports the girl was unresponsive at the block in Sutton Street, Shadwell.

Officers rushed to the scene shortly after 4pm on Saturday and the girl was taken to hospital, but she died shortly after.

The tragedy is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Others reported feeling unwell in the same building.

Read more: Man killed in police shooting after 'gunman enters Kensington bank'

A sweep found chemicals, which are thought to be used for pest control.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "A number of other people reported feeling unwell in the same building and received treatment. Three people, no further details, remain in hospital.

"Other residents in the block were evacuated as a precaution and are being looked after by the local authority.

"A sweep of the building was carried out by the London Fire Brigade and a quantity of chemicals believed to be used for pest control were discovered.

"They will be safely removed and an investigation will be carried out to determine how they came to be in the building.

"Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

