Breaking News

Shakira agrees last-minute deal to avoid £12.5m tax fraud trial

20 November 2023, 09:45 | Updated: 20 November 2023, 10:13

Shakira arriving at court in Barcelona
Shakira arriving at court in Barcelona. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Shakira has agreed to a last-minute deal with Spanish authorities to avoid a tax fraud trial.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shakira told the presiding judge that she had accepted the agreement reached with prosecutors.

The 46-year-old had previously been charged with tax evasion and had attended the first day of her trial in Barcelona on Monday.

Spanish prosecutors alleged that she failed to pay more than 14.5 million euros between 2012 and 2014.

They were said to have been seeking an eight-year prison sentence and a hefty fine if she was found guilty.

Shakira has resolved a long-running tax dispute with Spanish authorities.
Shakira has resolved a long-running tax dispute with Spanish authorities. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Taylor Swift tearfully sings emotional tribute as she returns to stage in Brazil after fan, 23, died in sweltering heat

Read more: Russell Brand 'questioned by police' over three sex offence accusations

A statement from the pop star said: "Throughout my career, I have always strived to do what's right and set a positive example for others.

"That often means taking the extra step in business and personal financial decisions to procure the absolute best counsel, including seeking the advice of the world's pre-eminent tax authorities PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited and Ernst & Young Global Limited, who have been my advisers during this whole process.

"Unfortunately, and despite these efforts, tax authorities in Spain pursued a case against me as they have against many professional athletes and other high-profile individuals, draining those people's energy, time, and tranquillity for years at a time.

"While I was determined to defend my innocence in a trial that my lawyers were confident would have ruled in my favour, I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal wellbeing in this fight.

Shakira heading into court on Monday
Shakira heading into court on Monday. Picture: Alamy

"I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love - my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career, including my upcoming world tour and my new album, both of which I am extremely excited about.

"I admire tremendously those who have fought these injustices to the end, but for me, today, winning is getting my time back for my kids and my career."

The case hinged on where Shakira lived during 2012-14. Prosecutors alleged the Grammy award winner spent more than half of that period in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country, even though her official residence was in the Bahamas.

She has been linked to Spain since she started dating footballer Gerard Pique. The couple, who have two sons, Milan and Sasha, used to live together in Barcelona but have since split.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Australian and Chinese leaders

China criticised after warship’s use of sonar injured Australian navy diver

Apache helicopter fires a missile

Fighting hits another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Shifa

Shakira arriving at court

Popstar Shakira reaches deal with prosecutors on first day of tax fraud trial

Treasury Minister Gareth Davies confirms that there are 'no plans' to change winter fuel payments

'We've always stood by pensioners;' Minister confirms there are 'no plans' to change winter fuel payments

Tearful Taylor Swift was overcome with emotion as she returned to the stage following the death of a fan

Taylor Swift tearfully sings emotional tribute as she returns to stage in Brazil after fan, 23, died in sweltering heat

Galaxy Leader

Houthi rebels hijack Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea

The PM will deliver an optimistic speech about the economy ahead of the Autumn Statement

PM to deliver upbeat speech on UK economy ahead of Autumn Statement as Hunt 'to seek more money from savers'

The UK could be hit by snow in just days.

Exact date snow blast to arrive in UK as freezing temperatures expected to blanket swathes of the country

Police want to trace 15 people after a pro-Palestine convoy stopped traffic

Police seek 15 people after pro-Palestinian convoy halted traffic on busy London roads

Woman sings Ukrainian national anthem

US defence secretary makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

Tunnel collapse site

Rescuers change approach in bid to reach 41 workers trapped in Indian tunnel

A woman died in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury in West Yorkshire on Sunday (file image)

Man arrested after manhunt over death of woman found injured at home in West Yorkshire

Bulgaria Weather

Storms delay search for 12 crew missing after cargo ship sinks in Black Sea

Javier Milei was elected as Argentina's president in a divisive win.

Argentina elects chainsaw-wielding far-right populist Javier Milei as next president in divisive win for country

Several women have waited eight years for their rape cases to come to trial

'Trauma upon trauma': Rape victims ‘suicidal’ as cases take ‘more than eight years’ to get to court

The royal pair would have received an invitation by now, a source has claimed.

Harry and Meghan ‘not welcome’ at Royal Family Christmas amid reports Sussexes willing to let ‘bygones be bygones’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Those on board one of the Navy's four nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines were saved from tragedy.

Royal Navy nuclear sub saved from crushing depths moments before near-miss that almost killed 140 on board
South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea warns neighbours over planned spy satellite launch

APTOPIX Argentina Elections

Javier Milei promises ‘reconstruction of Argentina’ after election victory

Sergio Massa

Massa concedes defeat to populist Milei in Argentina’s presidential runoff

Rosalynn Carter

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dies aged 96

Rachel Reeves said the protests were intimidatory

'Palestine protests at MPs' offices are intimidation' says Labour's Rachel Reeves after march on Keir Starmer's HQ
Nigel Farage has encountered some snakes on I'm A Celebrity

Nigel Farage puts his head into van of snakes on I'm A Celebrity as he jokes he's already dealt with them in the EU
France Napoleon’s Hat

Napoleon’s hat sells for 1.9 million euro at auction

Joss Ackland has died aged 95

White Mischief and Lethal Weapon 2 actor Joss Ackland dies aged 95

Rosalynn Carter has died aged 96

Rosalynn Carter, former US first lady and wife of Jimmy Carter, dies aged 96

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are willing to spend this Christmas in Britain

Harry and Meghan 'ready to spend Christmas in the UK' but Charles has extended no invitation ahead of phone call
William was put on the spot by a cheeky question from Amir Hassan (left image). The prince was visiting Manchester's Moss Side to learn about a project tackling youth violence.

Prince William put on the spot by schoolboy’s cheeky question about his bank balance on visit to youth project
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from the book

Harry and Meghan 'distance themselves from explosive book' which says prince was 'kept in dark about Queen's death'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit