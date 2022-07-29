Prosecutors ask for eight-year jail term for Shakira if she loses tax case

29 July 2022, 13:44

Prosecutors have asked to be able to jail Shakira for eight years if she loses her tax case
Prosecutors have asked to be able to jail Shakira for eight years if she loses her tax case. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

A Spanish prosecutor has asked to jail Shakira for eight years if she loses a €14.5m (£12.2m) tax fraud case.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Authorities also want to fine her €23m (£19.3m) should she be found guilty.

Representatives for the superstar singer, who has rejected a settlement offer from prosecutors, say she is "fully confident of her innocence" and considers the case a "total violation of her rights".

Prosecutors claim that the Hips Don't Lie singer was ordinarily resident in Spain between 2012 and 2014, Reuters reports.

She bought a home in Barcelona with her then-partner Gerard Pique, the football star, and son in 2012.

Read more: Coleen Rooney wins! Rebekah Vardy loses her libel action in Wagatha Christie verdict

The 45-year-old, who has sold more than 80 million records around the world, says she had paid €17.2m (£14.4m) that Spanish tax officials said she owed them and does not owe them anything else.

Shakira and World Cup winner Pique announced last month that they were splitting up. They have two children together.

A statement from Shakira’s publicist said: "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways.

"For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."

