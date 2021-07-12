'Shame on you': Boris Johnson condemns racist abuse aimed at England players

12 July 2021, 17:43 | Updated: 12 July 2021, 17:49

By Emma Soteriou

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned the racist abuse faced by the England football team, following their loss at the Euro 2020 final.

Mr Johnson addressed the matter in the opening of his Downing Street press conference.

"To those who have been directing racist abuse at some of the players, I say shame on you," he said.

"I hope you will crawl back under the rock from which you emerged."

He went on to say: "This entire team played like heroes and I'm sure that this is just the beginning of their achievements.

"I say bring on Qatar next year and let's also dare to start to hope that, together with Ireland, our United Kingdom can host the World Cup in 2030."

Read more: Twitter deletes over 1,000 racist tweets after Euro final

Read more: Prince William 'sickened' by racist abuse aimed at England players

The backlash came after Italy beat England in a penalty shootout in the Euros final on Sunday night.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed their penalties, which led to their social media pages soon being flooded with racist comments.

Marcus Rashford's mural in Manchester was also vandalised following the game, with graffitied messages across it.

England manager Gareth Southgate described the reaction from spectators as "unforgivable", saying "it's just not what we stand for".

Saka, Rashford and Sancho were racially abused after the Euro 2020 final defeat

Boris Johnson addresses the public on coronavirus

Students could find out the focus of their exam papers in advance.

Sajid Javid speaks to MPs in the House of Commons

Boris Johnson will deliver a press briefing later.

England manager Gareth Southgate leaves the Grove Hotel, Hertfordshire, on Monday

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

Is a national ID card the solution to social media abuse?

Health Minister Ed Argar was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

The Health Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Jeremy Corbyn: Gareth Southgate's England are 'fantastic' role models

Natasha Devon shuts down caller who says there's 'no racism in this country'

