'Shameful': Labour criticises Dominic Raab's holiday while Afghanistan falls to Taliban

15 August 2021, 19:24 | Updated: 15 August 2021, 19:44

Dominic Raab has been criticised for taking a holiday amid the Afghanistan crisis
Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Labour has branded Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's holiday as "shameful" as the Taliban looks poised to take over Afghanistan.

Reports in the Times and the Mail said Mr Raab had now flown back as one of the biggest recent foreign policy crises unfolds in Asia.

The militant group, which the UK fought against with allies for two decades, has taken every major city outside the capital Kabul, which it has also begun to seize.

It looks set to declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and there are fears of human rights abuses and reprisals against those who helped the coalition.

After previously retweeting a video of Boris Johnson speaking about Afghanistan, the Foreign Secretary finally said on Sunday: "Shared my deep concerns about the future for Afghanistan with (Foreign Minister) Qureshi. Agreed it is critical that the international community is united in telling the Taliban that the violence must end and human rights must be protected."

Foreign nations have been scrambling to get their citizens and officials out of Afghanistan by Kabul airport, with the UK and US sending troops to help the effort.

The scenes of helicopters flying over diplomatic buildings has invoked comparisons to the fall of Saigon during the Vietnam War.

Boris Johnson said on Sunday that it appeared clear a new regime was coming in, and he said he was looking to coordinate a response to Taliban's victory.

Reports have said that some 35 Afghan students have been blocked from a scholarship because the embassy there cannot provide their visas.

Labour's shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said: "For the Foreign Secretary to go AWOL during an international crisis of this magnitude is nothing short of shameful.

"A catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes and while the Foreign Secretary is nowhere to be seen, hundreds of British nationals are being evacuated and his department is cancelling scholarships for young Afghans.

"Given our long involvement in the region and the sacrifices made by British troops, the government's priority must be evacuating British personnel and support staff to safety and setting out a clear strategy to avoid a humanitarian crisis on an appalling scale."

The Taliban's rapid gains come despite a 20-year campaign agains them, which began with their toppling in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks in 2001.

The US deposed the regime when it sheltered Al Qaeda within its territory.

The Times and Mail reports were not denied by officials.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "The Foreign Secretary is personally overseeing the FCDO response, and engaging with international partners."

