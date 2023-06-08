'This is what cancer can look like': Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty reveals breast cancer has spread to her brain

Shannen Doherty has revealed her terminal breast cancer has spread to her brain. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty has revealed that her terminal breast cancer has now spread to her brain.

In an emotional post on Instagram she shared a video of her undergoing radiation treatment, writing that a scan in January revealed metastasis in her brain.

She wrote: “My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

Doherty, 52, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, indicating that it had reached stage two or three and spread to her lymph nodes.

The actress wrote: "This is what cancer can look like". Picture: Instagram

She received a flood of messages of support on social media.

Actor Selma Blair wrote: ““This is a lot to take on, still again. And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love.”

Kevin Smith, who directed her in the 1995 film Mallrats, wrote: ““Rooting for you, my irreplaceable friend.

““You have been such a fearless fighter your whole life, so it’s understandable to be a little scared from time to time. But when those moments pass, let that indomitable Doherty spirit take over anew. I love you so much, my Mallrat.”

“You are a warrior,” wrote actor Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Speaking about her cancer in an interview in 2020, she said: “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go, ‘Well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do.’”