Woman, 30, dies after shark rips off her leg while cruising on British pleasure boat in the Canary Islands

18 September 2024, 06:10

Playa de Papagayo near Playa Blanca, Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain
Playa de Papagayo near Playa Blanca, Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A woman has died after having her leg ripped off by shark during a pleasure cruise off the coast of the Canary Islands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 30-year-old woman, who was said to be a crew member aboard a British-flagged catamaran, died after going for a dip in the sea on Monday evening.

The woman, believed to be a German national, was rushed to a hospital by Spanish Air Force helicopter following the attack, which took place 278 miles south-west of Gran Canaria’s airport.

However, the woman was sadly pronounced dead after being evacuated to nearby Doctor Negrin Hospital, located in the Gran Canarian capital of Las Palmas.

Aerial view of a catamaran with people on board and in the sea, swimming near the coasts of the island of Lanzarote, Canary, Spain. Jet ski
Aerial view of a catamaran with people on board and in the sea, swimming near the coasts of the island of Lanzarote, Canary, Spain. Jet ski. Picture: Alamy

A Mayday call was heard from the catamaran at around 3.55pm on Monday.

Spanish Coastguards are said to have informed their Moroccan counterparts due to the boat being located in international waters, as well as UK coastguards, given the catamaran was a British flagged vessel.

However, according to the Mail Online, Moroccan authorities refused to transfer the fatally injured woman to the Moroccan capital Rabat for emergency medical treatment.

Moroccan authorities have been contacted by LBC for comment.

The catamaran she was travelling aboard was said to be the Dalliance Chichester - a 17-meter-long vessel.

Read more: Titan was 'abomination of a sub', crucial OceanGate witness claims

Read more: 'Dangerous' man who attacked three Tube passengers in 35-minute spree of unprovoked violence locked up indefinitely

The boat departed the popular Spanish holiday hotspot on September 14, before heading south towards the coast of Morocco.

However the woman was pronounced dead shortly after 11pm local time after going into cardiac arrest aboard the Spanish helicopter evacuating the victim.

There have been no previously documented shark attacks in the area, according to authorities.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The supermoon rose behind a horse statue at the Triumphal Arc during a partial lunar eclipse in Moscow

In pictures: Skywatchers enjoy partial eclipse and supermoon

Live
People gather at the entrance of the American University of Beirut Medical Center after explosions hit locations in several Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon amid ongoing cross-border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah fighters.

LIVE: Hezbollah vows retaliation for explosive pagers modified by Israel at 'production level'

Lebanon Israel Pagers Exploding

Pagers that exploded were a new brand, Hezbollah official says

Breaking
Undated file photo of a person holding a shopping basket in a supermarket. According to figures from the British Retail shop price inflation is showing signs of normalising one year on from its peak.Issue date: Tuesday April 30, 2024.

UK inflation remains above government target with rate unchanged at 2.2% in August

Nine killed and 2,700 injured as Hezbollah pagers explode in Lebanon amid reports Israel modified items 'at production level'

Exploding Hezbollah pagers in Lebanon 'made in Europe' amid reports Israel modified devices 'at production level'

UN-Palestinian Economy

UN to vote on a Palestinian resolution demanding Israel end illegal occupation

Bangladesh Opposition

Bangladesh citizens, opposition party demand election after prime minister fled

Election 2024 Trump Modi

Trump will meet with Narendra Modi during Indian prime minister’s visit to US

Titanic Tourist Sub

Safety agency failed to investigate complaint into doomed Titan sub, staff say

Anti-Abortion 'March For Life' In London Prompts Pro-Choice Counterprotest

Buffer zones to be introduced around abortion clinics by the end of October

The Prime Minister Hosts Athletes From Team GB and Paralympics GB At Downing Street

Sir Keir Starmer dismisses football regulator fears despite UEFA warning

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Princess Kate returns to work just days after completing chemotherapy treatment

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae seen attending Beauty Works x Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury reveals ‘hardest thing he’s ever done’ following Molly-Mae breakup

Sean Combs in sunglasses

Judge orders Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to be jailed over sex trafficking charges

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with three federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation

US hip hop mogul Sean 'P Diddy' Combs denied bail and will remain jailed after sex trafficking and racketeering charges

Balamory sign in Tobermory

Balamory set for return over 20 years after it originally aired

Latest News

See more Latest News

A far-right rioter confronts riot police after scuffles broke out in Piccadilly Gardens during a Stand Up To Racism rally.

Teenage boy who joined riot on his 14th birthday sentenced for 'cowardly and shameful' behaviour
Five men died on the OceanGate Titan vessel.

Titan was 'abomination of a sub', crucial OceanGate witness claims

Ballerina Michaela DePrince and her mother

Mother of ballerina Michaela DePrince dies just one day after daughter's sudden death at 29
A supermoon shines on April 27, 2021 i

Rare supermoon and partial eclipse combination to be visible across the UK tonight

Donovan Kenlyn, 39, was found to have been insane when he punched and pushed three men at three different London Underground stations

'Dangerous' man who attacked three Tube passengers in 35-minute spree of unprovoked violence locked up indefinitely
A wounded man whose handheld pager exploded at al-Zahraa hospital in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

Wave of exploding pagers in Lebanon and Syria kills at least eight

2024 Liberal Democrat Conference - Day Four

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at Liberal Democrat party conference

Gina Davidson says anything is still possible

Ten years on from the Scottish independence referendum anything is possible in Scottish politics
Liverpool fans in the KOP End

Liverpool FC 'devastated' as life-long fan killed in Italy ahead of AC Milan match

West Midlands Ambulance Service alerted officers to reports of the death of a baby at a property in Sherwin Road, Burslem, Staffordshire

Pair arrested on suspicion of murder after death of baby boy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'
Meghan Markle has been nicknamed 'Duchess Difficult' and described as a 'dictator in high heels' by staff

Meghan Markle dubbed 'Duchess Difficult' and 'dictator in high heels' by 'terrified' staff

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit