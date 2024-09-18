Woman, 30, dies after shark rips off her leg while cruising on British pleasure boat in the Canary Islands

Playa de Papagayo near Playa Blanca, Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A woman has died after having her leg ripped off by shark during a pleasure cruise off the coast of the Canary Islands.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 30-year-old woman, who was said to be a crew member aboard a British-flagged catamaran, died after going for a dip in the sea on Monday evening.

The woman, believed to be a German national, was rushed to a hospital by Spanish Air Force helicopter following the attack, which took place 278 miles south-west of Gran Canaria’s airport.

However, the woman was sadly pronounced dead after being evacuated to nearby Doctor Negrin Hospital, located in the Gran Canarian capital of Las Palmas.

Aerial view of a catamaran with people on board and in the sea, swimming near the coasts of the island of Lanzarote, Canary, Spain. Jet ski. Picture: Alamy

A Mayday call was heard from the catamaran at around 3.55pm on Monday.

Spanish Coastguards are said to have informed their Moroccan counterparts due to the boat being located in international waters, as well as UK coastguards, given the catamaran was a British flagged vessel.

However, according to the Mail Online, Moroccan authorities refused to transfer the fatally injured woman to the Moroccan capital Rabat for emergency medical treatment.

Moroccan authorities have been contacted by LBC for comment.

The catamaran she was travelling aboard was said to be the Dalliance Chichester - a 17-meter-long vessel.

Read more: Titan was 'abomination of a sub', crucial OceanGate witness claims

Read more: 'Dangerous' man who attacked three Tube passengers in 35-minute spree of unprovoked violence locked up indefinitely

The boat departed the popular Spanish holiday hotspot on September 14, before heading south towards the coast of Morocco.

However the woman was pronounced dead shortly after 11pm local time after going into cardiac arrest aboard the Spanish helicopter evacuating the victim.

There have been no previously documented shark attacks in the area, according to authorities.