Sharon Osbourne leaves US talk show after heated racism discussion

27 March 2021, 11:28 | Updated: 27 March 2021, 11:39

CBS have stated that Sharon Osbourne's behaviour during the discussion "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".
By Sam Sholli

Sharon Osbourne has left US chat show The Talk after a heated on-air discussion with a co-presenter about racism earlier this month.

CBS have stated that Ms Osbourne's behaviour during the discussion "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".

She has been on the show for 11 years.

The on-air discussion leading to her departure came after Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the Duchess of Sussex claimed she had before considered suicide during her time in the Royal Family.

Ms Osbourne defended her friend Piers Morgan after his departure from Good Morning Britain, which was prompted by him responding to Meghan's interview by saying he "didn't believe a word" the Duchess of Sussex had said.

The former X factor judge defended Mr Morgan, arguing he had the right to express his own opinion.

However, she was taken to task for her defence of the former Good Morning Britain host by her at-the-time fellow The Talk presenter Sheryl Underwood.

Ms Underwood, who is black, asked Ms Osbourne: "What would you say to people who may feel that, while you're standing by your friend, it appears that you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don't agree?"

In response, Ms Osbourne said: "I feel even like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist so that makes me a racist."

She then told Ms Underwood: "Don't try and cry, because if anyone should be crying, it should be me."

Ms Osbourne then challenged Ms Underwood to explain where she had heard Piers Morgan "say racist things".

Ms Underwood replied: "It's is not the exact words of racism, it's the implication and the reaction to it."

Osbourne later issued an apology following the exchange, in which she said she had "felt blindsided" and let her "fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over".

She has yet to issue a comment on the situation.

