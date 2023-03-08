Sharon Stone suggests she lost custody of son because of her role in erotic thriller Basic Instinct

8 March 2023, 21:07 | Updated: 8 March 2023, 21:24

Sharon Stone has suggested that her role in sexually explicit thriller Basic Instinct harmed her for bid for custody of her son.
Sharon Stone has suggested that her role in sexually explicit thriller Basic Instinct harmed her for bid for custody of her son.

By Chris Samuel

Sharon Stone has said her role in sexually explicit thriller Basic Instinct harmed her bid for primary custody of her son.

Stone starred in the 1992 film as crime novelist who seduces a detective, played by Michael Douglas, who is looking into her in connection with the murder of a rock star.

The film features various sexually explicit scenes and led to Stone becoming one of the Nineties' most recognisable sex symbols.

But despite its success at the box office, the Oscar-nominated actress has now said that leading the film had a profound impact on her personal life.

Stone (L) with Roan (R) in July 2021.
Stone (L) with Roan (R) in July 2021.

Speaking on an episode of Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, Stone recalled how during a custody battle for her son Roan in 2004, a judge had asked the boy if he knew that “your mother makes sex movies?”

She said: “This kind of abuse by the system, that it was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie.

She added: “People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a sixteenth of a second of possible nudity of me — and I lost custody of my child.”

Stone and former husband Phil Bronstein married in 1998 and adopted Roan in 2000.

The pair divorced in 2004 and Stone sought primary custody.

After a long-running legal battle a judge denied her request in 2008, ruling that Bronstein could provide a more "stable" environment at his home.

Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone.

Stone went on to adopt two more children, Laird Vonne, 17, and Quinn Kelly, 16, in the mid 00s. Roan, who is now 22, has filed papers to add “Stone” to his name.

Stone also recalled the “humiliating” moment when at the 1993 Golden Globes - where she had been nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Drama for Basic Instinct - the audience “laughed” when her name was called.

“It was horrible. I was so humiliated,” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Does anybody have any idea how hard it was to play that part? How gut-wrenching and frightening and how much work it was to play this part?’

“I wanted to crawl into a hole.”

