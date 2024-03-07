Mother charged with murdering ‘happy and fun-loving’ 10-year-old daughter appears in court

The mother of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead at home has appeared at Crown Court.

By Jenny Medlicott

A mother has appeared in court accused of murdering her 10-year-old daughter after she was found dead ‘with injuries’ at home.

Shay Kang, 10, was found dead in a home in Robin Close in the West Midlands town Rowley Regis at about 12.10pm on Monday.

Her mother, Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, 33, was arrested after police discovered Shay's body at the end-of-terrace property in Robin Close.

Kaur appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court via video link on Thursday charged with her daughter’s murder.

Wearing a grey top and seated behind a desk, Kaur appeared before Judge Michael Chambers KC via a video link from HMP Foston Hall in Derbyshire.

She was not asked to indicate or enter any plea to the murder charge, which alleges she unlawfully killed Shay on Monday, before submissions made by defence barrister Oliver Woolhouse.

After being told she would need to appear in person at her next court hearing, the presiding judge said: "The next hearing in your case will be on the 22nd of April.

"On that occasion you will be asked whether you plead guilty or not guilty to the charge.

Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

"I emphasise you have an absolute right to a trial and arrangements for such a trial will be made on the 22nd of April.

"In the meantime you will remain in custody."

Police have said a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of Shay’s death.

It comes after Shay’s school, Brickhouse Primary School, paid tribute to the young girl on Tuesday.

They said in a statement: “Our school is deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our children.

“Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well-liked by all, and she will be very sadly missed by everyone.

“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news."

Shay Kang was found dead at the property on Monday.

The headteacher also said: “This is obviously going to be a really difficult time for the children and the local community, as we all come to terms with this devastating news.

“I know we are all devastated by this news but I know we will get through this difficult time together.”

Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt, leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts remain with Shay’s family and friends. Her tragic death has had a profound impact on those who knew her as well as the wider community.

“We ask that they are left to grieve in private as our enquiries continue.”