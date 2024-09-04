Shed of the Year winner admits 'I got a bit carried away'

4 September 2024, 18:20

Wayne Dawber, from Crewe, won the unique prize
Wayne Dawber, from Crewe, won the unique prize. Picture: PA

By Henry Moore

The winner of Britain’s Shed of the Year award has admitted to getting “a bit carried away” when he built a retro-themed hand-painted cabin for his wife.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ruth Dawber was simply looking for somewhere to keep her gardening tools, but her husband Wayne had something else in mind, building a stunning shed out of corrugated iron and affectionately naming it Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro.

The Dawbers’ rustic cabin beat 19 other contestants to be named Shed of the Year in the 18th annual competition.

Wayne, from Crewe, said it felt "amazing" to win, adding: "Except for an egg and spoon race at primary school this is the first time I have ever won anything."

He said that being the winner of the unique competition is a reflection of his individuality.

Read more: Elton John 'left with limited vision' after suffering 'severe eye infection'

"The general public also voted me the winner of the 'Unexpected/Unique' category, which I still can't quite believe," he said.

"To have strangers deem me worthy means a lot to me as it means they actually like what I have made. As an artist/designer, trying to make a go of things, it's confirmation that I may be good at what I do.

Wayne admits he is “addicted to old junk,”
Wayne admits he is “addicted to old junk,”. Picture: PA

"Plus to come out on top of the 'Unexpected/Unique' category suits the way I feel about my individuality too."

Wayne told PA the shed was made from used and scrap materials including corrugated steel, and has vintage signage and murals.

"Everything in the build I scavenged from hard-to-come-by skip finds, junk shops, demolition sites I come across, or farms having a clear out," he said.

"I had been collecting bits and pieces for quite a while. I knew they would come together somehow at some point. I'm addicted to old junk."

He added that the use of corrugated steel, "found objects and the vintage magazine advertising murals" is what makes his shed unique.

"It's not something you would normally see in a garden, I suppose, more on a deserted, desert highway. I like to pretentiously call this style industrial, ghost-town chic," he said.

Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro
Wrinkly, Rusty and Retro. Picture: PA

The cabin took just two weeks to build but a further six weeks to decorate, Wayne added.

"I think the internal murals are my favourites. They are mostly old product labels I thought were attractive and scaled up," he said.

"I think they work really well with the wooden panelling. I very much enjoyed giving them the patina they have. I wanted them to have an authentic sense of texture and age, and I think I got pretty close."

He concluded: "I made the shed for my wife, Ruth. She wanted somewhere for her gardening tools and a quiet place to sit out of the elements to read and watch the garden. I got a bit carried away."

Andrew Wilcox, who has run Shed of the Year for 18 years, said: "As we near the 20th anniversary of the competition, it's astonishing to see the incredible new heights our entrants have been reaching year-on-year.

"At the peak of and just after the pandemic, we saw the revival of the pub shed and people getting inventive with their outdoor workspaces. This year, we've seen a real trend of pushing what's possible with upcycling and getting bold with structures.

"Wayne has entered the competition with two different sheds previously, so I guess what they say is true - third time's a charm! 'Wrinkly, Rusty And Retro' is a great representation of the most popular trends we saw this year, with ultimate artistic finesse."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

US Attorney General Merrick Garland

US preparing to accuse Russia of disinformation campaigns targeting election

Actor Alec Baldwin, right, hugging his defence lawyer Alex Spiro

Judge asked to reconsider dropping charge against Alec Baldwin in shooting case

The Grenfell tragedy shows that the construction industry needs to wake up

'Catastrophic failings' revealed in Grenfell inquiry show the construction industry needs to wake up

Georgia-High-School-Lockdown

Injuries reported in shooting at US high school

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft above Earth

Boeing to fly empty capsule back to Earth without two Nasa astronauts

Blue and White POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS cordon tape (file.)

'Four dead and 30 injured' in Georgia high school shooting

Oasis have added two extra dates for their 2025 reunion tour

Oasis announce two extra dates for 2025 reunion tour after thousands miss out on tickets

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi

Egypt’s president makes his first visit to Turkey as relations thaw

A survivor of the fatal Grenfell fire has spoken of the "delays to justice"

Grenfell survivors speak out against 'seven-year delay to justice' - as criminal prosecutions not expected for two years

Sweden’s foreign minister Tobias Billstrom

Sweden’s foreign minister announces surprise departure from politics

A boat thought to be carrying migrants in the sea near the Wimereux beach

Migrant boat spotted in English Channel day after 12 people died

Portrait of a Girl, by the Dutch artist Rembrandt

Rembrandt painting found in attic sells for more than a million dollars in US

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba resigns

A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child at a hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip

Gaza polio vaccination campaign surpasses target, Unicef says

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg among six detained at anti-Israel demonstration in Denmark

Bhim Kohli was killed in a park in Leicester

'Our hearts are completely broken': Family tribute to Bhim Kohli, 80-year-old dog walker 'murdered' in Leicester

Latest News

See more Latest News

Anna Delvey, also known as Anna Sorokin, poses at her apartment in New York in May 2023 to promote her podcast The Anna Delvey Show

‘Fake heiress’ Anna Sorokin to compete on Dancing With The Stars

PRITI PATEL, 2019

Priti Patel out of Conservative Party leadership contest after first round of voting - as Robert Jenrick takes lead
Elton John

Elton John 'left with limited vision' after suffering 'severe eye infection'

BRITAIN-MUSIC-OASIS

Dynamic pricing to be examined by European Commission after backlash over price of Oasis tickets
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro addresses government loyalists gathered at the presidential palace in support of his reelection one month after the presidential vote, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Venezuela's President Maduro moves Christmas to October in attempt to distract from his disputed election win
Several people were singled out for individual criticism by the final report of the Grenfell Tower

Grenfell fire risk assessor who lied about qualifications among several key figures criticised in report
A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Exact date parts of UK to be hit with three days of rain and flooding as triple yellow weather warning issued
'Britain failed to protect you,' Keir Starmer tells Grenfell families he is 'deeply sorry' for systemic failings

'Britain failed to protect you': Keir Starmer tells Grenfell families state is 'deeply sorry' for systemic failings
Paul Watson sat at a desk

Court extends anti-whaling activist’s time in custody as Japan seeks extradition

The fire in Catford

70 firefighters rush to tower block fire in south London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry 'won't return to royal duties unless Prince William apologises' but is willing to 'help out' if King asks
Queen Camilla Visits Bath And Wiltshire

Queen Camilla provides update on King Charles' cancer treatment during hospital visit

Harry has no plans to return to royal duties

Prince Harry has 'no interest' in returning to royal duties and plans to 'stay in US'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit