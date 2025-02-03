'Broken into a million pieces': Sheffield school stabbing victim, 15, named as tributes paid to 'bubbly' teenager

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 15-year-old boy who died after being stabbing at a school in Sheffield has been named locally as Harvey Willgoose.

The stabbing took place outside the All Saints' Catholic High School on Granville Road, Sheffield, with another 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder.

The school alerted parents that a "serious incident" took place and that classrooms were "locked down" at around midday on Monday.

In the hours following the attack, heartbroken family members and friends paid tribute to the teen on social media, including Harveys mother, who posted a tribute containing photos of her young son and broken heart emojis.

One teenager laying flowers at the school gate on Monday said: “I’m a bit upset to be honest, it came as such a shock. He seemed quite a happy guy and a nice guy to be around.”

One bunch of flowers described Harvey as the “life of the party” with a “bubbly personality”.

Another said: “You’ll be missed by many. You beautiful boy. Forever 15.”

A 15-year-old boy has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody. Locals say an air ambulance attended the scene.

It is understood children were released in groups following the incident.

The victim's sister, Sophie, took to social media on Monday, writing: "My heart is broken into a million pieces I love you so much Harvey. Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight cos I wish I could."

Part of the road leading to the school has since been reopened to traffic, with the police cordon moved closer to the school gates.

Keir Starmer said the "whole country" will "mourn with" the teen's family after the devastating loss.

"Obviously there will be an investigation, but I think at this point I simply speak for the country, to the individuals affected, to the family in particular, but everybody impacted by this awful situation - a young boy has gone to school and hasn't returned home," Mr Starmer continued.

"And so my first thoughts as Prime Minister and as a father are with the family."

The Prime Minister said in a statement: "The terrible stabbing in Sheffield is one where I think the whole country would want to reach out to the family, the friends, to the school, the entire community, in their grief and mourn with them."

Speaking outside the force's headquarters, South Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said: "It is with great sadness that I share with you today, a teenager has died following the stabbing at a Sheffield school earlier today, our thoughts are with the family of the boy, his friends and the whole school community.

"At 12.17pm, emergency services were called to All Saints Catholic High School on Granville Road.

"The victim, a 15-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries and despite the best efforts of the ambulance service, he sadly died a short time later.

"A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in our custody at this time."

A parent, who asked not to be named, told the Sheffield Star today: “This is frightening to hear so soon after a previous incident and I hope and pray everyone is okay and the incident is resolved peacefully.

“Now is not the time for recriminations but the school will have some serious questions to answer in the coming days.

The All Saints' school was put on lockdown only five days ago, when after staff and students were told to 'stay put', following 'threats of violence' between a “small number of students" on January 29.

The school’s headteacher Sean Pender has also issued a statement.

He wrote: “I am writing to inform you that today we have dealt with an extremely serious incident here in school resulting in us going in to a lockdown procedure.

“The incident involved two students, one of whom we believe has been seriously injured. All other students are contained and safe.

“The police and paramedics are present in school. Once the police allow us to, we will be releasing all students from school.

“I understand the level of anxiety you will be feeling without knowledge of the nature of the incident but at this time I have limited information to share with you whilst we have police and paramedics on site.

“We ask for your prayers and support at this time.”