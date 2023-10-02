'Utterly deplorable': Sheffield Wednesday supporter admits mocking rival fans with picture of tragic Bradley Lowery

2 October 2023, 13:06 | Updated: 2 October 2023, 13:16

Dale Houghton, 31, admitted taunting rival fans with a picture of tragic Bradley Lowery
Dale Houghton, 31, admitted taunting rival fans with a picture of tragic Bradley Lowery. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A Sheffield Wednesday fan who mocked the death of tragic Bradley Lowery has pleaded guilty after taunting rival fans with a photo of the Sunderland supporter who died after a battle with cancer aged six.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A judge described the actions of Dale Houghton, 31, as "utterly deplorable," as the Wednesday supporter admitted a public order offence at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

Houghton, 31, admitted a public order offence at Sheffield Magistrates' Court after he held aloft a picture mocking the death of mascot Bradley during Wednesday's clash with Sunderland on Friday.

Pictures circulated on X, formerly Twitter, showing two men laughing at Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium, with one of them - Houghton - holding up a picture of Bradley to the camera.

Bradley Lowery pictured with Jermaine Defoe in 2017
Bradley Lowery pictured with Jermaine Defoe in 2017. Picture: Getty

Sunderland fan Bradley captured the nation's heart during his battle with neuroblastoma, but succumbed to the illness aged six in 2017.

He was a mascot for his beloved club and, in the months before his death, led England out at Wembley alongside former Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe.

Houghton, from Rotherham, was bailed and will be sentenced on November 17.

Bradley was a mascot for Sunderland before he died of cancer aged six in 2017
Bradley was a mascot for Sunderland before he died of cancer aged six in 2017. Picture: Alamy

District Judge James Gould told him "your actions are utterly deplorable" and that all sentence options were open, including a prison sentence.

Sheffield Wednesday fans donated thousands of pounds to a charity set up in Bradley’s memory.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation said it had been overwhelmed by donations from Wednesday fans.

Over £17,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe page set up by Sheffield Wednesday Women's Supporters' Group.

The foundation said the money used would be put towards the charity's holiday home in Scarborough.

The post said: "We are honestly so overwhelmed. We are so thankful to SWFC and all of the fans for showing your support.

"We know the views of a couple are not the views of the majority, and will forever be grateful for this gesture, which will be put towards our holiday home in Scarborough."

