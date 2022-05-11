Sheridan Smith's 'jewellery stolen by Movie Takers gang' whilst filming latest TV drama

By Megan Hinton

Sheridan Smith has had 'several thousand pounds' worth of jewellery stolen, after a raid on her trailer whilst she was filming a new drama series.

The actress was on set filming Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything in west London, when a gang reportedly nicknamed the Movie Takers, allegedly stole high-value personal items from the star's trailer.

A Met Police spokesman said: "The offence happened at about 11.50pm on May 5. Items of jewellery were stolen from trailers in Surbiton. There have been no arrests, inquiries continue."

An inside source told The Sun: "This was a very upsetting incident and everyone involved is shocked - but Sheridan is understandably very hurt. It's absolutely disgraceful that these people would do this.

"Fortunately, it wasn't hugely expensive items, more day-to-day things, but she had left them in her trailer for safety while filming in character and came back to find the place had been turned over."

The actress is staring in a new Sky series where she will play a-30-something Rosie Molloy who works in a high-end Manchester accountancy firm.

But the story sees the highly-stressed workaholic character self-medicate before the house of cards begins to tumble down.

The series is set to be released in winter and will follow the journey of her efforts to ditch her addiction to alcohol and drugs and start fresh.

The robbery comes after expensive props were stolen whilst Netflix was filming for The Crown.

The items, worth up to £150,000, were taken from three vehicles in Doncaster, among the props taken was a replica of a rare Fabergé egg which was acquired by the Queen's grandfather George V in 1933.

The source added: "It's hard to get on to a set without being recognised by somebody immediately, so a few incidents in quick succession is very unusual.

"It could be that the same people are targeting sets, knowing there are high-value items."