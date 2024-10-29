‘She's still alive’: First Sarco suicide pod user ‘found with strangulation marks’ as boss remains in custody

Philip Nitschke, the inventor of the Sarco is seen inside one. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The first person to use the controversial suicide pod dubbed the “Tesla of euthanasia” was found inside with strangulation marks on her neck.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The president of Sarco’s operator The Last Resort, Dr Florian Willet, remains in custody after being arrested along with several others at the scene. Willet was the only person present when the woman died.

The inventor of the Sarco, Philip Nitschke, followed the process by video call. Due to technical difficulties, he was only able to follow part of the process.

The 64-year-old American woman died inside the capsule in the middle of a forest near a cabin in Merishausen, Switzerland on September 23.

The pod, which prior to this had never been used, allows a person inside the device to push a button that injects nitrogen gas into the sealed chamber.

The person inside is then supposed to fall asleep before dying by suffocation.

Willet remains in police custody in Switzerland nearly five weeks after the incident. He was the only person present when the mother-of-two died, describing her death as “peaceful, fast and dignified”.

Read more: Sarco suicide pod 'used for the first time' as police detain staff after US woman dies in machine

Read more: Mother took her own life at Swiss suicide clinic 'to punish husband for getting custody of their children'

Australian euthanasia activist and inventor of the Sarco Philip Nitschke. Picture: Getty

The Swiss chief prosecutor of the case, Peter Sticher, thinks the death might have gone quite differently, raising suspicions that the woman may have been strangled in a case of ‘intentional homicide’, reports the Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant.

The newspaper reports that the pod is opened and closed several times before the woman presses the button which triggers the procedure, to test its closure.

A Forensic doctor present at the scene told the court that the woman had, among other things, severe injuries to her neck.

The woman decided to take her life using the Sarco because of a longstanding disease. She had been diagnosed with skull base osteomyelitis, an infection of the bone marrow.

She said she had wished to die “for at least two years” after suffering from the “very serious illness that involves severe pain”.

Due to an immune disorder, the woman was unable to receive effective treatment for her osteomyelitis, The Last Resort disclosed.

After being notified of her death by the two lawyers involved in the project and present at the scene, the police swept the forest and arrested everyone near the Sarco, including a photographer for Volkskrant.

In September, chief prosecutor Sticher told Swiss newspaper Blick: “We warned them in writing, we said that if they came to Schaffhausen and used Sarco, they would face criminal consequences.'

Everyone arrested has since been released except for Willet. Volkskrant has questioned why Sticher has not publicly accused Willet of 'intentional homicide' but has been using the suspicion to get judges to extend Willet's custody.

A criminal investigation into the pod is underway and all of the 371 active applications have been suspended for use.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK