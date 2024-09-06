Shia LaBeouf caught ‘squaring up’ to pub-goers in Edinburgh as star is heard yelling 'lets go'

Shia LaBeouf yells 'lets go' as he's caught on camera ‘squaring up’ to pub-goers in Edinburgh. Picture: Client provided

By Danielle de Wolfe

Footage has surfaced showing Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf confronting pub-goers in Edinburgh during a night out in the city.

The 38-year-old Transformers star can be seen yelling 'lets go' at a group of men, as one member of the public attempts to separate the two parties.

The 37-second clip, which was captured by a passer by, sees the agitated actor confront the group outside the OX184 bar on Cowgate, Edinburgh.

LaBeouf was seen ‘squaring up’ to the group of pub-goers in the Scottish city over the weekend, before appearing to throw his cap on the ground.

The actor can then be seen raising his fists to a fighting position as two other men step in to hold him back.

Shia LaBeouf seen in confrontation outside of Edinburgh bar

LaBeouf is reported to be in the city while his actress wife, Mia Goth, 30, shoots a new Frankenstein film.

Directed by Hollywood legend Guillermo del Toro, filming is currently underway in the city.

The actor rose to fame as a Disney Channel star, before landing roles in the Transformers film franchise and The Peanut Butter Falcon.

A bar worker who works nearby said the actor had visited bars in the area on Friday, adding the actor was "nothing but nice to people in there.

Adding: "Apparently the stuff that happened in the video was the day after...I knew something had kicked off, but something kicks off in the Cowgate every day."

In 2014, the star was arrested outside New York City’s Studio 54 Broadway theatre after he began drunkenly disrupting a performance of Cabaret.

Appearing in court, the star later admitted disorderly conduct and was ordered to complete a treatment programme.

LaBeouf is yet to comment on the altercation.