'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations

Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025. Picture: WellChild Awards

By StephenRigley

The Duke of Sussex has called on the public to nominate inspirational children and young people with complex medical needs for awards, encouraging them to "shine a spotlight on the remarkable stories of strength, resilience and courage".

The WellChild awards annual ceremony celebrates the inspiring qualities of the UK's seriously ill children and young people as well as those who support and care for them.

At last year's event at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, Harry hailed a group of "little legends" for "uplifting all those around you", with famous faces such as Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster watching.

Prince Harry makes call for WellChild Awards from Montecito mansion

Harry, who has been patron of the WellChild charity for more than 15 years, said in a video message on the charity's website: "

The WellChild Awards recognise and celebrate the growing number of young people with complex medical conditions from across the United Kingdom, as well as those who go the extra mile to care for them.

"They allow us to shine a spotlight on the remarkable stories of strength, resilience and courage that they demonstrate every single day.

"It is a true privilege to honour the bravery and compassion of this incredible community. And to make this happen, we need your help to nominate the exceptional people who inspire you every single day.

"Your support can make all the difference. Please join us in recognising the amazing individuals who will be honoured at the 2025 WellChild Awards."

Nominations can be entered online at www.wellchild.org.uk/awards until March 9 and entries will be judged by an expert panel including former winners and child health professionals.

The categories for nominations are: Inspirational Child or Young Person, Inspirational Sibling, Nurse, Outstanding Professional and Inspirational Parent Carer.

The charity's chief executive, Matt James, said: "This year marks the 20th WellChild Awards, in association with (pharmaceutical giant) GSK, a milestone that highlights more than two decades of celebrating the extraordinary resilience of children and young people in the UK living with long-term, complex medical needs.

"As the number of those facing such challenges continues to grow, the 2025 WellChild Awards provide a unique platform to raise awareness of the immense challenges they face and honour their remarkable spirit.

"They also shine a spotlight on the unwavering dedication of those who support them - from siblings and parent carers to the professionals who go above and beyond to help these remarkable children and young people to thrive."