Tributes paid to mother and three children who died in A40 crash in Oxfordshire

Zoe Powell died alongside her two daughters, Phoebe, eight, and Amelia, four, and their six-year-old brother Simeon. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Tributes have been paid to a mother and three children who died in an HGV collision in Oxfordshire on Monday.

The victims have been named locally as blogger Zoe Powell, 29, from Chinnor in Oxfordshire, her two daughters Amelia, four, and Phoebe, eight, and her six-year-old son Simeon.

They died when the family's people carrier collided with a large HGV near a railway bridge on the A40 to the west of Oxford.

Chinnor Parish Council said in a Facebook post that it was "saddened and shocked" by news of the fatal crash.

It said: "The Chinnor Community Church on the High Street has created a space for flowers to be laid for the family. CCC has a cross outside that anyone can come and lay flowers if they wish. Our thoughts and prayers to everyone."

Emergency calls to Thames Valley Police were made after the incident on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Two other passengers in the Subaru, her 30-year-old husband Josh and their 18-month-old daughter, were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where they both remain in a critical condition.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said the driver of the HGV, a 56-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Oxford City Council leader Susan Brown tweeted: "Horrible, horrible news and my thoughts are not just with the family and friends but with all those professionals doing their jobs who have seen sights they will sadly never forget."

Zoe Powell and her three children died when the vehicle she was in collided with a HGV near Oxford. Picture: PA Images

Officers were called to the tragedy at 9.50pm, adding they received "multiple" calls from the public.

Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Dominic Mahon said officers were in the very early stages of the investigation into what he described as an "incredibly tragic" and "horrendous" incident.

Appealing for help from the public, he said: "I would also urge anybody who has dash-cam footage of the incident or either of the vehicles just prior to the incident to please not share this publicly, but contact police with this detail."

Sgt Mahon warned against speculating about the cause of the collision, adding: "We will leave no stone unturned to ascertain what has caused this tragedy.

"The next of kin of the family have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers."

Police are appealing for witnesses of the tragic A40 collision. Picture: PA Images

Paying tribute to emergency service workers attending the scene, he added: "The thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police, along with our partners who have assisted at the scene or at the hospital, are with the families at this incredibly difficult time.

"I would like to also pay tribute to our officers, first responders and medical professionals, who dealt with this collision.

"Our officers and colleagues from the other emergency services were dealing with an extremely upsetting scene, and I would like to thank them for the work that they carried out overnight."

Investigators are appealing to anybody who was driving in the area at the time of the collision and witnessed what happened - they are being asked to contact 101, or make a report online, quoting reference number 43200321914.