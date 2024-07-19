Independent MP who dedicated surprise win to Gaza 'hit with death threat'

19 July 2024

Shockat Adam
Shockat Adam. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

An independent MP who dedicated his surprise win to Gaza has claimed he suffered a potential death threat on Friday.

Shockat Adam, who ousted Labour Shadow Cabinet member Jonathan Ashworth from his Leicester South seat earlier this month, said he had to miss the Foreign Secretary restoring aid to the UN in Gaza because of the threat.

David Lammy announced in the Commons on Friday that the government would overturn the suspension of its funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA).

The funding had been paused amid claims that UNRWA workers were involved with the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

Mr Adam's campaign was controversial, with Mr Ashworth telling LBC's Andrew Marr afterwards that he had never encountered a strategy of "such vitriol, such bullying, such intimidation".

When he won the seat, Mr Adam held up a Palestinian-style keffiyeh and said: "This is for the people of Gaza."

Mr Ashworth retweeted a post on Friday that noted Mr Adam was not present during the UNRWA announcement.

He commented: "But our MP in Leicester South said his victory was for Gaza. Where is he?"

Mr Adam wrote on Friday that he welcomed the government "finally restoring funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) after this was abruptly withdrawn by the Conservatives, denying Palestinians life-saving aid."

Mr Adam said the move was "a result of the powerful mass movement."

He added: "Hundreds of thousands of people have joined peaceful marches, and voters from all backgrounds, including of all faiths and none, sent Labour a clear message at the general election. This silence has consequences.

Shockat Adam
Shockat Adam. Picture: Instagram

"Now, the Government must go further. We demand an immediate end to British arms sales to Israel, the recognition of the state of Palestine and the withdrawal of the legal bid to block the International Criminal Court from seeking an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Regrettably, I could not be in the chamber today as I was dealing with a potential death threat.

"I want to thank the Leicestershire and Cambridgeshire police for their professional, prompt and courteous assistance in dealing with this incident.

"Aggressive behaviour towards me and my family has become commonplace, but I can assure my constituents it will not deter me from my duties."

Jonathan Ashworth
Jonathan Ashworth. Picture: Alamy

Mr Ashworth was one of several senior Labour figures were defeated at the general election by independent candidates amid discontent with the party's position on the war in Gaza.

The Foreign Office paused any future funding for UNRWA in January due to allegations that staff from the aid organisation had been involved in the October 7

Hamas attack which began the latest outbreak of violence in the Middle East.

Mr Lammy told the Commons the Government was reassured that UNRWA is ensuring it meets neutrality standards and is strengthening its procedures, including on vetting, after Catherine Colonna, the French former foreign affairs minister, carried out an independent review.

Restoring funding to UNRWA was one of a series of demands related to Gaza that Mr Adam and four other independent MPs, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, outlined in a letter to the Foreign Secretary on Monday.

