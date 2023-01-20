Shocking clip shows Scottish girl beating and kicking classmate in sustained attack as fears mount of rising school violence

Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A shocking video shows a female student at a Scottish school kicking and beating her classmate as fellow pupils watch on.

The 15-second clip, shared on social media, depicts an attack at Waid Academy in Anstruther, on the Fife peninsula north-east of Glasgow on Monday.

A girl is seen striding across the room towards another student, pulling her onto the ground before punching and kicking her repeatedly.

The brutal assault only ends when a teacher intervenes off-camera.

The footage, which has been shared widely on social media, has been condemned by Scottish politicians, with one MSP urging First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to take action against "increasing violence" in classrooms.

Picture: Twitter

Willie Rennie, Scottish MSP for North East Fife, said: "Last evening I watched a social media video of one female pupil attacking another at Waid Academy in my constituency. To be frank, I wish I hadn't, I can't get it out of my head.

"It was an ugly scene. Earlier this year, Heather Hughes, the then president of the EIS, warned about increasing violence in our schools. I'm supporting staff, the council and the school locally but what action is the government taking across the country."

Ms Sturgeon said that "violence towards anyone is unacceptable".

Picture: Twitter

"I think it is important that we do have a full understanding of issues like this," she said. "Violence is never acceptable and the safety of pupils and staff is paramount.

"Obviously I can't comment further today on the specifics of the case at Waid Academy but I am very clear that violence towards anyone is unacceptable.

"I asked the Education Secretary to meet with the Cosla spokesperson for Children and Young People to discuss what further support to local authorities is required and what further support we can provide."

She added: "We will continue to consider fully what additional steps we can take to support councils in making it very clear that violence is unacceptable and taking action to support children, young people and teachers who may face such violence."

Picture: Twitter

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, released a joint statement with Mr Rennie and local councillors Fiona Corps and Sean Dillon after the attack.

They said: "Violence in any environment is distressing and ugly but in a place where minds should be focused on improvement and learning it is deeply alarming. We have heard directly from parents about their concerns about behaviour especially in recent weeks.

“We have been corresponding with the local authority and the school to be assured that the school leaders are taking all the appropriate steps to deescalate the situation and also to provide our support. We will have further meetings over the next few days but also months as this requires a long term focus.

“Young people deserve the best educational environment free from fear of violence and we will do everything we can to ensure Waid Academy is that kind of environment."

Police said: “We have become aware of two incidents involving pupils at a school in Anstruther, which both took place on Monday, 16 January.

“Officers have liaised with the school and will be carrying out further enquiries into these incidents. We will continue to work closely with our education counterparts throughout this process.”