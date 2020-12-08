Shocking final moments of stabbing victim shared by family to highlight knife crime

Jack Donoghue was brutally stabbed to death by a gang last year. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Ewan Quayle

WARNING: Contains graphic images and descriptions of extreme violence

Footage of the moment a man was stabbed to death by a laughing gas gang has been shared by the victim's family to highlight the devastating reality of knife crime.

CCTV footage shows 21-year-old Jack Donoghue trying to fight off members of a laughing gas gang in Solihull, West Midlands in December last year.

After successfully defending against punches, he was stabbed once outside the Popworld bar in the town centre at 3am.

He bravely tried to follow the gang to confront them but the attackers fled the scene.

He was later taken to hospital with a "catastrophic internal injury", where he died shortly three hours later due to significant blood loss.

Cowardly killer Tyrall Blake and his friends were later arrested and charged with Jack's murder, and were subsequently found guilty.

On Monday, Blake was jailed for life and will serve at least 23 years in prison.

Accomplices Nile Bennett, 23, Connor Moore, 20, and Regan Watters, 21, were convicted of manslaughter and collectively jailed for almost 30 years.

Speaking about the release of the video, Jack’s family said that although it is "painful to watch" the attack they "feel it is important for everyone to see the impact knife crime can have".

DI Jim Mahon, who led the investigation, told reporters: "This was an appalling, senseless attack on an innocent young man just trying to enjoy a night out in Solihull with friends

"These four thugs were determined to cause trouble and inflict violence that night, and for some reason decided to pick on Jack."

Tyrall Blake (right), Nile Bennett (top-left), Connor Moore (bottom-mid), Regan Watters (bottom-left). Picture: West Midlands Police

The DI added: "Jack’s family have endured the trial and had to watch the CCTV of Jack’s last moments many times.

"They have acted with dignity and respect during all proceedings which is a credit to them as a family.

"It’s really important that young people, parents and teachers understand the terrible consequences of knife crime.

"Carrying a knife will not protect you from harm, it is increasingly evident that it will escalate minor violence into serious harm and death.

"Lives are lost, and others face years behind bars."