Shocking footage shows actress, 24, swept to death by huge wave off coast of Thai paradise island

By Josef Al Shemary

Kamilla Belyatskaya was doing yoga on the rocks before she was swept to her death by a giant wave.

The Russian actress was sat on her pink foam yoga mat on the rocks of the Lad Koh viewpoint, facing the Gulf of Thailand.

Only a few moments later, she was thrown into the raging sea by an enormous wave, eventually drowning off the coast of Koh Samui.

Police said an unidentified man jumped into the sea after her, but he also succumbed to the powerful waves as “both of them disappeared.”

Kamilla Belyatskaya drowned off the coast of Koh Samui. Picture: Social media

The actress, from Russia’s third largest city Novosibirsk, had reportedly been visiting the Thai island with her boyfriend.

Her body was found this weekend, about two-thirds of a mile from where she was last seen.

The man who jumped in after her has not been located.

Before the harrowing incident, she had told her social media followers how she loved this spot and repeatedly returned to it on trips to the island which she called “home” and “the best place on earth”.

She had gone to the Lad Ko Viewpoint to do yoga on the rocks, and was seen arriving nearby in a red car before heading to the coast alone.

She took a pink yoga mat from the boot of her car, before walking to the beauty spot which overlooks the Gulf of Thailand.

Later on, the mat was spotted by locals, floating in the violent seas off the popular Thai island.

Rescue teams faced significant challenges in their response because of the massive waves.

By the time they arrived at the scene approximately 15 minutes later, Ms Belyatskaya had disappeared.

The rescue operation had to be suspended after 30 minutes due to increasingly dangerous conditions.

In response to the incident, Samui City Municipality has closed access to the rocky area below the Lad Koh viewpoint.

Local authorities have established a marine search and rescue center to coordinate ongoing efforts to locate the man who jumped in afterwards.