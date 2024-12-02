Shocking footage shows actress, 24, swept to death by huge wave off coast of Thai paradise island

2 December 2024, 11:17

Police footage shows moment woman is washed out to sea in Thailand

By Josef Al Shemary

Kamilla Belyatskaya was doing yoga on the rocks before she was swept to her death by a giant wave.

The Russian actress was sat on her pink foam yoga mat on the rocks of the Lad Koh viewpoint, facing the Gulf of Thailand.

Only a few moments later, she was thrown into the raging sea by an enormous wave, eventually drowning off the coast of Koh Samui.

Police said an unidentified man jumped into the sea after her, but he also succumbed to the powerful waves as “both of them disappeared.”

Investigators said “a foreign man jumped in to help, but both of them disappeared. The tourist police … have gone out to search, but they have not been found yet.”

Kamilla Belyatskaya drowned off the coast of Koh Samui
Kamilla Belyatskaya drowned off the coast of Koh Samui. Picture: Social media

The actress, from Russia’s third largest city Novosibirsk, had reportedly been visiting the Thai island with her boyfriend.

Her body was found this weekend, about two-thirds of a mile from where she was last seen.

The man who jumped in after her has not been located.

Before the harrowing incident, she had told her social media followers how she loved this spot and repeatedly returned to it on trips to the island which she called “home” and “the best place on earth”.

She had gone to the Lad Ko Viewpoint to do yoga on the rocks, and was seen arriving nearby in a red car before heading to the coast alone.

She took a pink yoga mat from the boot of her car, before walking to the beauty spot which overlooks the Gulf of Thailand.

Read more: Shock as British tourist, 20, dies after being found at bottom of lift shaft in Turkey on family holiday

Read more: Factory owner arrested in breakthrough in Laos mass methanol poisoning that left six backpackers dead

Later on, the mat was spotted by locals, floating in the violent seas off the popular Thai island.

Rescue teams faced significant challenges in their response because of the massive waves.

By the time they arrived at the scene approximately 15 minutes later, Ms Belyatskaya had disappeared.

The rescue operation had to be suspended after 30 minutes due to increasingly dangerous conditions.

In response to the incident, Samui City Municipality has closed access to the rocky area below the Lad Koh viewpoint.

Local authorities have established a marine search and rescue center to coordinate ongoing efforts to locate the man who jumped in afterwards.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cristopher De Carvalho Guedes died after the moped he was riding was hit by a marked police van

Met Police officer charged with causing death by dangerous driving after moped rider killed

Volkswagen workers march holding a sign with writing reading in German “Ready to Strike!”

Volkswagen workers hold strikes over proposed pay cuts and factory closures

A man holds a chair on top of his head in a stampede,

56 killed in stampede after Guinea football match

Omer Neutra

Israel says soldier thought to have been taken hostage now presumed dead

Ian Smith, who played Harold Bishop in Neighbours, has announced he is leaving the show after being diagnosed with terminal cancer

Neighbours actor who played Harold Bishop to leave the show after terminal cancer diagnosis

Demonstrators run away from a cloud of tear gas

More than 200 detained in Georgia during protests over suspension of EU talks

Part of 2500 panda sculptures are displayed at the Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong launches panda sculpture tour amid tourism drive

Mr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz take a look at drones during Mr Scholz’s visit to Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Ukraine

Exclusive
'I felt like chucking Gregg Wallace out of the taxi': Cab driver reveals TV host asked him about 'sex life with wife'

'I felt like chucking Gregg Wallace out of the taxi': Cab driver reveals TV host asked him about 'sex life with wife'

JonBenét Ramsey and her parents, Patsy and John Ramsey

JonBenét Ramsey cop reveals that solving six-year-old beauty queen's murder is finally 'within reach'

The wrecked bus, in the blue light of police cars

Two killed after bus crash near French ski resort

A composite image of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, left, in Quezon City, Philippines, Nov. 13, 2024, and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Vientiane, Laos

Philippine Vice President Duterte faces impeachment complaint over threat

An Israeli airstrike on a car in the Gaza Strip on Saturday killed five people including employees of World Central Kitchen (WCK).

Israel claims World Central Kitchen worker killed in airstrike was involved in Hamas October 7 attack

Biden AIDS Day

Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

A woman was filmed launching a tirade towards a passenger on an airport shuttle bus

'Racist' woman kicked off United Airlines shuttle bus after launching tirade towards father and his children

Rugby fans mock 'absolutely dreadful' new Six Nations logo after rebrand to M6N in bid to 'recharge the competition'

Rugby fans mock new Six Nations logo following 'bargain bin rebrand' to M6N in bid to 'recharge the competition'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The scene at Greenland Quay.

Man charged with murder as sister found stabbed to death in South London home

Police officers with cocaine

Australian police seize record 2.3 tonnes of cocaine from fishing boat

British lawyer Simone White died along with Australian backpacker Holly Bowles, 19

Factory owner arrested in breakthrough in Laos mass methanol poisoning that left six backpackers dead
UK defence firms to be prioritised in new strategy as war game tests supply chain resilience and military readiness

UK defence firms to be prioritised in new strategy as war game tests supply chain resilience and military readiness
Parents of British lawyer killed in Laos 'mass methanol poisoning' pay tribute to 'kind and loving daughter'

‘I knew she was going to die,’ admits mother of lawyer killed in Laos poisoning following call from daughter’s friend
Ulrika Jonsson 'seething' over Gregg Wallace's claims he's been targeted by 'middle-class women of a certain age'

Ulrika Jonsson 'seething' over Gregg Wallace's claims he's been targeted by 'middle-class women of a certain age'
Rebekah Vardy admits she 'quite enjoys' watching Coleen Rooney undertake trials as part of I'm A Celebrity...

Rebekah Vardy admits she 'quite enjoys' watching Coleen Rooney face 'uncomfortable' trials as part of I'm A Celebrity...
President Biden issues 'full and unconditional' pardon to son Hunter in unprecedented U-turn over gun and tax convictions

President Biden issues 'full and unconditional' pardon to son Hunter in bombshell U-turn over gun and tax convictions
Trump Trudeau

Trudeau told Trump Canadian, Mexican borders are incomparable, ambassador says

Elton John during the opening night curtain call for the new Elton John musical

Sir Elton John reveals he has lost eyesight on stage at West End musical after horror infection

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William wished him luck as Sinfield will be raising money for motor neurone disease charities.

Prince William pays tribute to late rugby star Rob Burrow before ultra-marathon MND fundraiser in his memory
The Princess of Wales has penned a heartfelt Christmas message about 'love in our darkest times' in a touching nod to her battle with cancer ahead of her annual carol service.

'Love in darkest times': Princess Kate pens heartfelt first Christmas message since cancer diagnosis for carol service
Andrew was nowhere to be seen as Sarah jetted off on holiday

Sarah Ferguson holidays in Vienna without Prince Andrew as 'concern' grows

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News