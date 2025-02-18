Shocking footage shows passenger's 'lucky escape' after Delta jet crashes and 'flips' at Toronto airport leaving 18 injured

18 February 2025, 07:40 | Updated: 18 February 2025, 07:47

Warning: This video contains adult language and images that some may find disturbing

Shocking footage shows passenger's 'lucky escape' after Delta jet crashes and 'flips' at Toronto airport leaving 18 injured
Shocking footage shows passenger's 'lucky escape' after Delta jet crashes and 'flips' at Toronto airport leaving 18 injured. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Shocking footage has emerged online showing one passenger's lucky escape after the Delta jet he was travelling on crashed and 'flipped' at Toronto airport, leaving 18 injured.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The remarkable footage comes as it was revealed all passenger's escaped the aircraft alive, with dramatic images showing the upturned aircraft being doused in flame retardant by fire crews on the runway.

Following the crash, the airport confirmed on X that an "incident" occurred with the Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis to Toronto and that all passengers and crew are accounted for.

Two passengers were critically injured in the crash, with other injured passengers taken to hospital as a precaution on Monday afternoon, local time.

The jaw-dropping footage, taken by passenger Pete Koukov, shows him clambering out of the upturned plane, which can be seen lying on the snowy runway.

Within seconds, fire crews douse the aircraft - which was seen to burst into flames as it touched down on the runway, shortly before flipping onto its roof.

"Being alive feels pretty cool today," Mr Koukov nonchalantly remarked in the video caption.

Video from the scene showed the plane upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency workers hose it down. The plane was partly obscured by snow from a winter storm that hit Toronto over the weekend.

"Emergency teams are responding," the airport said in a post on the social platform X. "All passengers and crew are accounted for."

Read more: Family of woman whose hands were bitten off by shark reveal 'nightmare' after husband fought off '7ft' predator

Delta said in a statement it was "aware of reports of Endeavor Flight 4819 operating from Minneapolis/St Paul to Toronto-Pearson International Airport as involved in an incident".

Ontario's premier Doug Ford said on X he was "relieved there are no casualties after the incident at Toronto Pearson".

"Provincial officials are in contact with the airport and local authorities and will provide any help that's needed," he added.

The aircraft can be seen upside down, with its wheels in the air, and the area thick with snow
The aircraft can be seen upside down, with its wheels in the air, and the area thick with snow. Picture: @MeidasTouch/Social media

Toronto is the capital of Ontario province.

It is at least the fourth major aviation mishap in North America in the past month.

A commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near Washington DC on January 29, killing 67 people.

Shortly after, a medical transport plane crashed in Philadelphia on January 31, killing the six people on board and another person on the ground.

10 were killed in another plane crash in Alaska.

A further crash saw took place in Seattle last month, with images showing the aftermath of a crash involving a Japan Airlines jet and another Delta aircraft.

Images show the two aircraft halted on the tarmac, with the wing of the taxi-ing Japan Airlines jet slicing the tail fin of the stationary Delta plane.

The incident took place at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport at around 10.17am on Wednesday morning.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Placebo band leader Brian Molko has been charged with defamation for calling the Italian PM a fascist and a Nazi during a gig.

British rock star Brian Molko charged after 'calling Italian PM a piece of s*** fascist and a Nazi' during gig

Exclusive
Short sentences and recall periods are keeping offenders in a longer cycle of going to jail, LBC has heard.

'It sent me back to square one': Short sentences create endless cycle of jail time, inmates tell LBC

Cracks over Starmer’s 'premature' peacekeeping plan as Europe left ‘irritated’ following crisis summit

Cracks over Starmer’s 'premature' peacekeeping plan as Europe left ‘irritated’ following crisis summit

The woman was attacked by a shark

Family of woman whose hands were bitten off by shark reveal 'nightmare' after husband fought off '7ft' predator

Renée Zellweger

Mad about the Box Office: Latest Bridget Jones installment smashes rom com record

Exclusive
David Gauke wants to reduce the size of the female prison estate to make room for more male inmates. File image shows Pentonville prison

Send fewer women to jail to make room for male inmates, says former Justice Secretary

x

Starmer will ensure UK is 'leading country' as European nations step up in support of Ukraine

Gunner Beck

Women in Army subjected to 'disgusting' comments from male colleagues amid misogynistic culture, inquest hears

The aircraft can be seen upside down, with its wheels in the air, and the area thick with snow

Passenger jet 'flips over' during landing in Toronto leaving 15 injured - with three critical

Paula Miluska had started working from home in November 2022 due to her pregnancy illness

Woman awarded £93k payout after boss fires her for morning sickness by sending jazz hands emoji

c

Britain must take a ‘leading responsibility’ for peace in Ukraine, says PM as he calls for US ‘security guarantee’

Andrew Tate is facing allegations of trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering

Trump team 'pressuring Romania to lift restrictions on Andrew Tate'

Skyrora, a rocket company with its headquarters in Edinburgh

Scottish company promises to blast rockets into space from 2026

A petition calling for major driving licence changes has received almost 100,000 signatures

Petition calls for ban on newly-qualified drivers carrying passengers under 25

The Princess of Wales has shares portraits drawn by her three children during the half-term break.

Princess of Wales shares heartwarming portraits drawn by George, Charlotte and Louis - but who drew who?

Double Olympic champion and Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas will retire from cycling this year.

Tour de France winner and double Olympic champion Geraint Thomas to retire from cycling at end of season

Latest News

See more Latest News

A 13-year-old boy has died and five others have been arrested following a car crash on A672 Oldham Road.

Boy, 13, dies and five others arrested as Vauxhall Corsa spins off road in horror car crash
Lisa Smith, 43, was named by Kent Police

Pictured: Mother-of-two shot dead at pub on Valentine's Day - as police search river Thames for partner
Julia Wandelt who has claimed to be Madeleine McCann

Woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann releases bombshell new DNA test results

Pope Francis will need to remain in hospital with a respiratory tract infection

Pope to remain in hospital with infection as doctors tackle 'complex clinical picture'

One lucky punter scooped £65m on the EuroMillions

Lucky UK ticket-holder claims £65m Valentine's Day EuroMillions jackpot

A life-drawing class that has been running for over 30 years has been told its models must cover-up or find a new venue.

Models at life drawing class in posh London neighbourhood told to cover up over child 'safeguarding' concerns
An investigation by LBC can reveal there are more than 1.1m homes sitting empty across England - the equivalent of one in every 23.

More than 1.1m homes sitting empty across England as thousands left at risk of homelessness
William Howell was found dead in the Aria Casino Hotel in August 2023

Heartbroken family of British man 'left alone to die' in Las Vegas suing ambulance company and hotel where he died
Conor Maynard shared a health update after his fall

Singer Conor Maynard gives health update after being rushed to hospital on stretcher

Lisa Smith, 43, has been named by Kent Police as the victim of the shooting on Valentine's Day

Mother-of-two shot dead at pub on Valentines’ Day is named - as tributes paid to ‘wonderful mum’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry received a standing ovation at the closing ceremony.

Meghan's four-word response as Prince Harry receives standing ovation in emotional Invictus Games closing ceremony
Princess of Wales 'put her foot down'

Kate 'put her foot down' and stopped George, Charlotte and Louis taking part in gory hunting tradition
Both Meghan and Kate shared Valentine's pictures

Harry and Meghan share sweet Valentine's photo after William and Kate also post romantic picture

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News