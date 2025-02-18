Shocking footage shows passenger's 'lucky escape' after Delta jet crashes and 'flips' at Toronto airport leaving 18 injured

Warning: This video contains adult language and images that some may find disturbing

Shocking footage shows passenger's 'lucky escape' after Delta jet crashes and 'flips' at Toronto airport leaving 18 injured. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Shocking footage has emerged online showing one passenger's lucky escape after the Delta jet he was travelling on crashed and 'flipped' at Toronto airport, leaving 18 injured.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The remarkable footage comes as it was revealed all passenger's escaped the aircraft alive, with dramatic images showing the upturned aircraft being doused in flame retardant by fire crews on the runway.

Following the crash, the airport confirmed on X that an "incident" occurred with the Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis to Toronto and that all passengers and crew are accounted for.

Two passengers were critically injured in the crash, with other injured passengers taken to hospital as a precaution on Monday afternoon, local time.

The jaw-dropping footage, taken by passenger Pete Koukov, shows him clambering out of the upturned plane, which can be seen lying on the snowy runway.

Within seconds, fire crews douse the aircraft - which was seen to burst into flames as it touched down on the runway, shortly before flipping onto its roof.

"Being alive feels pretty cool today," Mr Koukov nonchalantly remarked in the video caption.

Video from the scene showed the plane upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency workers hose it down. The plane was partly obscured by snow from a winter storm that hit Toronto over the weekend.

"Emergency teams are responding," the airport said in a post on the social platform X. "All passengers and crew are accounted for."

Read more: Family of woman whose hands were bitten off by shark reveal 'nightmare' after husband fought off '7ft' predator

Delta said in a statement it was "aware of reports of Endeavor Flight 4819 operating from Minneapolis/St Paul to Toronto-Pearson International Airport as involved in an incident".

Ontario's premier Doug Ford said on X he was "relieved there are no casualties after the incident at Toronto Pearson".

"Provincial officials are in contact with the airport and local authorities and will provide any help that's needed," he added.

The aircraft can be seen upside down, with its wheels in the air, and the area thick with snow. Picture: @MeidasTouch/Social media

Toronto is the capital of Ontario province.

It is at least the fourth major aviation mishap in North America in the past month.

A commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near Washington DC on January 29, killing 67 people.

Shortly after, a medical transport plane crashed in Philadelphia on January 31, killing the six people on board and another person on the ground.

The snow is still falling at the airport.



Since it started yesterday, we've already had 12.2 cm of snow accumulate as of 8 a.m. The latest forecast shows we could see an additional 15 cm today.



In total, we've had 53.6 cm of snow this past week. To put that into perspective,… pic.twitter.com/BjU02zmbVI — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 16, 2025

10 were killed in another plane crash in Alaska.

A further crash saw took place in Seattle last month, with images showing the aftermath of a crash involving a Japan Airlines jet and another Delta aircraft.

Images show the two aircraft halted on the tarmac, with the wing of the taxi-ing Japan Airlines jet slicing the tail fin of the stationary Delta plane.

The incident took place at Seattle–Tacoma International Airport at around 10.17am on Wednesday morning.