Shocking moment pensioner gets mowed down by an e-scooter during a police chase

Myra Wood said she is now “terrified” of crossing roads. Picture: Sussex police

By Christian Oliver

An East Sussex pensioner said she is now “terrified” of crossing roads after being mowed down by a man on an e-scooter.

Myra Wood, 79, was crossing the road in Bexhill on 1 December 2020, when she was struck down by Paul Satchell, 58, on an e-scooter as he tried to evade the police.

Police officers had warned Satchell that he needed to stop riding, but he ignored them and sped off.

Looking back to the police officers and not looking ahead of him, Satchell then collided with Ms Wood as she was trying to cross the road.

The below video contains content that may be distressing.

Ms Wood suffered extensive injuries in the collision, including a fractured eye socket. She spent two days in hospital and was unable to eat solid food for six weeks.

She said she previously enjoyed an active life with regular walks and visits to the shops and to church but has now been left terrified and with extreme anxiety.

Mrs Wood said: “I can say that this collision left me with physical and mental scars that have fundamentally affected my quality of life.

“I know I am a shadow of my former self.”

Ms Wood spent two days in hospital and was unable to eat solid food for six weeks. Picture: Sussex police

Satchell was also thrown off the e-scooter after the collision but was not seriously injured.

At Lews Crown Court on September 9 2022, Satchell was sentenced to 16 months in prison for Causing Serious Injury by Dangerous Driving.

He was also disqualified for driving for a further three years and eight months.

Speaking after the case, Collision Unit investigator Chris McGuckin said: “This was a particularly unusual case in as much as it was an e-scooter that was involved. We could only charge Satchell if it was established that the e-scooter was a ‘vehicle’ within the meaning of the Road Traffic Act.

Police seized the e-scooter, which is illegal to use on public roads unless rented. Picture: Sussex police

“The quick actions of PC Turk and PC Kemp to seize the e-scooter, and then the examination and photographs taken by PC Dave Upjohn from our Roads Policing Unit, ensured we were able to show this was a ‘mechanically propelled vehicle’ to the satisfaction of the CPS.

“Satchell at first pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge and the matter was sent to the Crown Court for trial.

“But he failed to attend court on several occasions. Warrants were issued for his arrest. When he was arrested and appeared in court, the evidence was so strong that he had no choice but to change his plea to guilty.

Satchell was sentenced to 16 months in prison for Causing Serious Injury by Dangerous Driving. Picture: Sussex police

“We are pleased that we could at last get justice for Mrs Wood with the 16-month prison sentence.

“The case shows that all road users have an obligation to pay attention and be aware of others on the road to prevent causing serious harm.

“It also demonstrates the harm that can be caused by e-scooters, which are still illegal to use in public, outside of a trial area.”